Chickpeas Vs Lentils: Which Is Higher In Protein?

From special bars to drinks and popcorn to cookies, it seems like anything can be a source of protein these days. However, one of the best sources of protein is also one of the least expensive: legumes. Nutritionists often say that legumes like chickpeas and lentils are amongst the most overlooked sources of protein. Chickpeas and lentils are both cheap, versatile, delicious, and a fantastic source of plant-based protein –- but which of these legumes has more of it?

While the exact level varies depending on the type of lentil, the average cup contains nearly 18 grams of protein – making them the more protein-rich legume compared to chickpeas. In fact, lentils are typically made up of about 25% protein, which is the same composition as lean beef. They're also packed with iron, magnesium, and B vitamins. On top of all of that they contain fiber and, according to a 2017 study, are associated with lowering the risk of heart disease.

However, chickpeas stand up in their own right, too. A 1-cup serving provides 14 ½ grams of protein, which would still make a good dent in the overall recommended daily intake. Chickpeas also support the body with a variety of vitamins and minerals, including manganese, iron, and folate. A 2016 study suggests that they support blood sugar regulation and help lower the risk for some chronic diseases.