Chickpeas Vs Lentils: Which Is Higher In Protein?
From special bars to drinks and popcorn to cookies, it seems like anything can be a source of protein these days. However, one of the best sources of protein is also one of the least expensive: legumes. Nutritionists often say that legumes like chickpeas and lentils are amongst the most overlooked sources of protein. Chickpeas and lentils are both cheap, versatile, delicious, and a fantastic source of plant-based protein –- but which of these legumes has more of it?
While the exact level varies depending on the type of lentil, the average cup contains nearly 18 grams of protein – making them the more protein-rich legume compared to chickpeas. In fact, lentils are typically made up of about 25% protein, which is the same composition as lean beef. They're also packed with iron, magnesium, and B vitamins. On top of all of that they contain fiber and, according to a 2017 study, are associated with lowering the risk of heart disease.
However, chickpeas stand up in their own right, too. A 1-cup serving provides 14 ½ grams of protein, which would still make a good dent in the overall recommended daily intake. Chickpeas also support the body with a variety of vitamins and minerals, including manganese, iron, and folate. A 2016 study suggests that they support blood sugar regulation and help lower the risk for some chronic diseases.
How to incorporate more lentils and chickpeas into your diet
You can add both lentils and chickpeas to many meals, whether that's in addition to meat or as a replacement for it. Try out a vegan Bolognese sauce with lentils instead of the beef, whip up a bowl of easy spiced lentils to serve with grains or tortillas, or make some lentil-walnut tacos for your next Taco Tuesday. Lentil-based soups and stews also make for a delicious filling meals, or you can just toss some cooked lentils into a salad or casserole to bulk it up.
As for chickpeas, you can do so much more than your simple creamy hummus and homemade falafel. Think warming veggie curries, chilled salads, and Moroccan chickpea stews. You can also use chickpeas to make a fluffy, almost eggy vegan scramble, or toast them in the oven and toss them with seasoning as a crispy substitute for potato chips or popcorn. These legumes are crazy versatile — they're even great for baking.
Chickpeas can be used to make protein-packed blondies, brownies, cookies, and even chocolate sauce. The legume you choose is up to you, and while lentils may have the higher protein content, the truth is that you can always use both!