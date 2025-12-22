How To Configure Kitchen Tiles So The Room Seems Much Larger

The right tiles for your kitchen floor can actually make the space seem bigger and brighter. Tasting Table spoke with Artem Kropovinsky, owner of Arsight Studio, to get his advice for using kitchen flooring to make a small room seem larger. Kropovinsky said, "Large-format tiles are a good solution because there are fewer grout lines, and the floor reads as one clean surface." Large format tiles, or LFTs, are any type of flooring tile that has one side that is 15 inches or longer. Considering using LFTs for an upgraded look with a big impact – they can give the illusion of space by making the flooring more seamless, drawing the eye outward.

When installing large format laminate or vinyl kitchen flooring, "Straight lay is often the safest choice for small kitchens, especially when the rest of the design has a lot of details. It keeps the floor from feeling busy," Kropovinsky said. Straight lay means that you install your tile flooring in parallel rows, using a grid pattern to align each tile with the walls and each other. This can make the room appear wider and taller. Kropovinsky went on to elaborate, "A diagonal layout can work well too. It makes the lines span across the room rather than straight wall-to-wall, which can soften the boxy feel of a small footprint."

The shape of your kitchen flooring tiles will also play a huge factor in how small or large your kitchen appears. Unlike small, square flooring tiles, Kropovinsky told Tasting Table that "Rectangular tiles can change how the room feels. When they run in the direction of the longer dimension, the space will feel longer and less tight."