Was Uncle Ben A Real Person And Why Was He Removed From The Packaging?

For most Americans the smiling visage of Uncle Ben was a familiar sight at the grocery store, but most people never thought twice about who the man himself was. Food mascots are always tricky because outside of the obvious case of cartoon characters, you never know whether they were actually real people. Betty Crocker, for example, never existed, but Chef Boyardee was a real person — although his name was spelled Boiardi. This ambiguity can be totally innocent, or it can flirt with misleading people into thinking a brand is more "authentic" than it actually is. In this case, that is exactly what led to Uncle Ben disappearing from his once eponymous rice brand because he was an (almost) entirely fictional creation.

That may come as a surprise because for years many publications included Uncle Ben in lists of food brand mascots who were based on real people. That wasn't just speculation, as Mars, the owner of the popular instant rice brand, claimed for years that Uncle Ben was a real African American rice farmer known for the quality of his rice and that the brand had been named after him. That was already a little strange because Mars never said the supposed Uncle Ben ever actually owned any part of the business. It just claimed the company took his name because it symbolized high quality. But then 2020 came, and Uncle Ben's was caught up in fallout from the George Floyd protests, and the story changed.