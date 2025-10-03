We Tried 9 Ben's Original Microwave Rice Products And Ranked Them

Rice may be the ultimate pantry staple. As versatile as any food can get, it can act as the base for a hearty dinner or a quick and filling snack, and leftover rice can even be transformed into breakfast food. But if we're being honest, achieving the dream of tender, fluffy rice is an uphill battle. For this reason, many folks reach for instant rice instead.

When it comes to instant rice brands, few are as iconic as Ben's Original (formerly Uncle Ben's). The company is known for its innovative recipes, which make cooking rice a heck of a lot more convenient than it normally is. Ben's Original products come pre-cooked or cook up quickly in a microwave, making them a great option for an emergency food supply or when you're whipping up a rice-based dinner on the fly — no rice cooker or expert skills required.

I got my hands on nine of Ben's Original's most popular rice products to try, then ranked them from worst to best. I judged these products based on flavor, consistency, texture, and convenience to determine which ones deserve a spot in your pantry — and which are better left on the grocery store shelf. So ready the microwave, grab your favorite rice-fluffing fork, wait for it to cool (please), and dig in as I sample some classic (and new) Ben's Original products.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.