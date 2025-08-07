Turn Leftover Rice Into Breakfast Food With This Innovative Trick

You can never make too much rice... or can you? As an essential food for nearly half of all the people around the world, many would argue not. But, with one cup of dry rice yielding about three cups of cooked rice, those of you used to cooking for yourselves likely end up with more leftovers — and not enough ways to use them — than you'd like. Fortunately, if your evening stir fry recipe leaves you with a Tupperware of plain rice in your fridge, it doesn't have to take up space for very long. In fact, when you wake up the next morning, there's an innovative trick you can use to turn it into a breakfast frittata.

Commonly known as "frittati di roso," Italian for "rice omelets," this breakfast frittata has long been made as a way to repurpose rice leftovers. Considered to be a classic home cooked fish, frittatas are typically what Italians prepare when they have a whole lot of nothing on hand — that being a bunch of leftovers they don't know what else to do with, hence the addition of rice. Added to a bowl of whisked eggs, cheese, seasonings, and cooked in a pan with oil, you get a crispy and oozy frittata that doesn't waste a single grain.

It should only take about eight to 10 minutes for the frittata to cook in your pan before it's time to flip it and enjoy. But, you might want to consider a few tips before you attempt it at home yourself.