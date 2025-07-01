15 Best Sauces To Serve With Rice

Rice is the epitome of a culinary staple. It's featured across an array of cuisines and has the ability to fit into just about any kind of dish, from curries and stir-fries to salads and stews. This grain has been a part of the human diet for thousands of years, prized for its hearty, versatile nature. There's no denying that plain rice is sometimes all you need to bulk out a dish, but there's also an easy way to spruce up a simple portion of fluffy white grains with the addition of a flavorful sauce. This can completely transform the taste of the rice, tying it in perfectly with the other elements of your meal.

Whether you're reaching for a simple store-bought condiment, or crafting your own sauce from scratch, there are endless options to consider as a rice pairing. Asian-inspired sauces are particularly fitting for fried rice dishes, whilst a rich, savory gravy is ideal if you're serving the rice with roasted meats. Or, to keep things fresh and vibrant, opt for a herb-forward sauce. So, if your go-to boiled rice has been getting a little samey, it might be time to inject a little excitement into your dinner, with one of these delicious, flavor-boosting additions.