The Fresh Addition That Takes Canned Orange Cinnamon Rolls From Good To Great
Making breakfast during the holiday season is often a rushed affair. You might not have time to make homemade cinnamon rolls, which is why using the canned variety can be a lifesaver. Although not all store-bought cinnamon roll brands are created equal, there are plenty of fast, simple ways to elevate the flavor of your breakfast pastry. If you are a fan of canned orange cinnamon rolls, there is one fresh, sweet addition that will take them to new heights. Adding fresh or dried cranberries to orange cinnamon rolls will create a perfectly balanced flavor that elevates your breakfast from common to extraordinary. The tartness of the cranberries will make a delightful contrast to the sweetness of the orange flavoring, and the sweet citrus notes will complement the zestiness of the cranberries.
Using this trick could not be easier. Just carefully unroll each cinnamon roll before baking, and spread a thin layer of cranberry sauce or cranberry preserves along the dough. Instead of preserves, you can gently press dried cranberries into the dough. Then roll the dough back up and bake the rolls as directed on the packaging. When they're done, add your frosting and use a spoonful of cranberry preserves or a few dried cranberries to garnish the top of each roll. Cranberries are the perfect tart addition to balance sweet cinnamon rolls. Cranberry and orange are also key flavors and aromas of the holiday season. They can be found in everything from scented holiday candles and boozy punch to bread and other baked goods.
Other fillings that upgrade canned orange cinnamon rolls
In addition to cranberries, there are quite a few other unexpected fillings to add to your cinnamon rolls if you want to make them appear homemade. Just consider which add-ins will complement the orange and cinnamon flavors so that you don't cause a clash. For instance, both raspberry and blackberry preserves will offer a slight tart flavor that balances the sweet citrus of your orange cinnamon rolls. If you are not a fan of that biting, tart flavor, opt for strawberry or cherry instead. These sweet fruit flavors pair perfectly with orange as well as the cream cheese in your frosting.
If you want to play with texture as well as flavor, adding some chopped walnuts or pecans to the rolls before baking will give each bite of your rolls a delightful crunch. Take your rolls to the next level still by including raisins or dried cranberries along with the nuts. You can also elevate the little tub of frosting that came with your canned cinnamon rolls. Stir in some dried coconut flakes or chopped nuts to enhance its flavor and texture.
If you bought a package of traditional canned cinnamon rolls rather than the orange-flavored variety, you can still give your pastry fresh citrus notes. Stir in some orange zest or a few drops of freshly squeezed orange juice, bottled juice, or orange extract into the frosting before you put it on the rolls. You can even make homemade frosting rather than using what came with your package of rolls. Give your rolls that extra zing by adding orange flavoring to a classic cream cheese frosting recipe.