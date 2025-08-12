Take Canned Cinnamon Rolls To New Heights With One Sweet Addition

Canned cinnamon rolls are a great way to satisfy your craving for fresh pastries in the comfort of your own kitchen, without the hassle of kneading, forming, and leavening the yeast-based dough from scratch. But if you still want the creativity of homemade cinnamon rolls without all the work, you can easily take the canned pastry to new heights with one sweet addition: chocolate.

Adding chocolate to canned cinnamon rolls is an easy way to elevate the treat, since once melted, it adds a world of gooey texture and rich flavor in every bite. Beyond making your cinnamon roll taste similar to other decadent chocolate-filled pastries like pain au chocolat, chocolate and cinnamon work exceptionally well together to give your sweet roll more depth of flavor. In fact, chocolate's rich, earthy flavor and creamy mouthfeel pair perfectly with cinnamon spice's warmth and aromatic flair. In baking and confectionery applications, cinnamon is even said to accentuate the flavor compounds of chocolate.

To add the chocolate, be sure to select a quality chocolate brand. Semi-sweet or dark chocolate adds a pleasant, slightly bitter balance to the sugar in the roll and icing, and mini chips work well for even chocolate distribution and melting. From there, remove your favorite store-bought cinnamon rolls from the can and unroll the raw dough. Then, sprinkle mini chocolate chips atop the existing sugary cinnamon filling, and roll it back up. Repeat with each individual raw cinnamon roll before baking them in the oven.