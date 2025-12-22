Think Twice Before Ordering This Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake Slice

The Cheesecake Factory is known for its tome-like menu, marvelous food options, and, of course, popular namesake desserts. With so many sweet treats to choose from, it's hard to imagine any of the many Cheesecake Factory cheesecake flavors falling short. Unfortunately, one decadent offering failed to measure up under the scrutiny of Tasting Table's review. Albeit a delightful confection on its own, the Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake is worth omitting from your next dessert order.

One of the biggest reasons why this is a chain restaurant dessert to avoid is the utterly disappointing texture and lack of structural integrity. Per Tasting Table's assessment, the layers of Cinnabon-style icing, cinnamon-flavored cheesecake, and vanilla crunch cake are balanced precariously on top of one another, amounting to a droopy mess. While looks aren't everything, this saccharine sweet variety of cheesecake seems to overwhelm without satisfaction.

Cinnabon's not-so-secret ingredient of Makara cinnamon makes the beloved cinnamon rolls a fan-favorite sweet with an irresistible scent. Though this is an ideal indulgence for those perusing a shopping mall, the cinnamon-roll-to-cheesecake fusion loses something in translation on Cheesecake Factory's massive menu. What should be the best of both worlds manages to get both the cinnamon roll and cheesecake elements all wrong.