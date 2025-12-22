Think Twice Before Ordering This Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake Slice
The Cheesecake Factory is known for its tome-like menu, marvelous food options, and, of course, popular namesake desserts. With so many sweet treats to choose from, it's hard to imagine any of the many Cheesecake Factory cheesecake flavors falling short. Unfortunately, one decadent offering failed to measure up under the scrutiny of Tasting Table's review. Albeit a delightful confection on its own, the Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake is worth omitting from your next dessert order.
One of the biggest reasons why this is a chain restaurant dessert to avoid is the utterly disappointing texture and lack of structural integrity. Per Tasting Table's assessment, the layers of Cinnabon-style icing, cinnamon-flavored cheesecake, and vanilla crunch cake are balanced precariously on top of one another, amounting to a droopy mess. While looks aren't everything, this saccharine sweet variety of cheesecake seems to overwhelm without satisfaction.
Cinnabon's not-so-secret ingredient of Makara cinnamon makes the beloved cinnamon rolls a fan-favorite sweet with an irresistible scent. Though this is an ideal indulgence for those perusing a shopping mall, the cinnamon-roll-to-cheesecake fusion loses something in translation on Cheesecake Factory's massive menu. What should be the best of both worlds manages to get both the cinnamon roll and cheesecake elements all wrong.
More opinions about Cheesecake Factory's Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake
You can find a variety of opinions about this Cheesecake Factory offering across Reddit and elsewhere, with some users noting that an individual slice of the Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake "doesn't look super appetizing but it was delicious!" Despite Tasting Table's concerns about structural integrity, others call the cheesecake "super delicious."
It certainly comes down to the eye and palate of the beholder — or fork-holder. While a saggy slice of overly sweetened dessert will appeal to some, for others, it might just be a miss. Albeit somewhat polarizing, this Cinnabon-style cheesecake has inspired a great deal of conversation. When major brands like Cheesecake Factory and Cinnabon combine forces, it's widely assumed that the collaboration will be a stellar success. With that said, there is still room for mistakes to be made when it comes to proportions and structure.
If you do intend to try this cinnamon roll-style flavor, it would likely be worth sharing among friends so as not to overload on sweetness. Having it alongside a coffee or tea would also provide a warm and comforting counter to the especially sweet cake. Otherwise, you can easily avoid this specific menu item and opt for a cheesecake that will fulfill without risking disappointment.