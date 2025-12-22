Don't Be Fooled By The Smell Of These Frozen Sliders Cooking. They Are The Worst By Far

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sliders are a near-perfect food. All the taste and enjoyment of a traditional burger in a tiny package. There aren't many downsides to sliders, and thankfully, many companies make frozen versions so you can easily enjoy them at home whenever you like. Unfortunately, not all frozen sliders are created equal, and you really want to avoid Gary's QuickSteak Cheesesteak Deluxe Sliders because they're simply not worth it.

Arguably, the most disappointing thing about these cheesesteak sliders is that they sound good in theory. When our taste tester compared store-bought frozen slider brands, Gary's came in dead last because of how poorly they were constructed. While they smell delicious as they cook, giving false hope of something tasty on the horizon, there is so little filling inside the bun that it makes you wonder what the point was. Our taste tester said it's about "80% bun and 20% fillings." A ratio that skewed is simply indefensible. When you compare the real slider to the image on the box of a tempting sandwich chock full of meat, cheese, and veggies, it's almost insulting.

Aside from the paltry lack of meat, the onion and green pepper are extremely hard to find in the limited filling. You can smell them, but that's about it. Likewise, the scattering of cheese adds little. The bun had a buttery taste but was chewy and overwhelmed everything else. All in all, a poorly constructed slider that could have been much better.