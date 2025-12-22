Don't Be Fooled By The Smell Of These Frozen Sliders Cooking. They Are The Worst By Far
Sliders are a near-perfect food. All the taste and enjoyment of a traditional burger in a tiny package. There aren't many downsides to sliders, and thankfully, many companies make frozen versions so you can easily enjoy them at home whenever you like. Unfortunately, not all frozen sliders are created equal, and you really want to avoid Gary's QuickSteak Cheesesteak Deluxe Sliders because they're simply not worth it.
Arguably, the most disappointing thing about these cheesesteak sliders is that they sound good in theory. When our taste tester compared store-bought frozen slider brands, Gary's came in dead last because of how poorly they were constructed. While they smell delicious as they cook, giving false hope of something tasty on the horizon, there is so little filling inside the bun that it makes you wonder what the point was. Our taste tester said it's about "80% bun and 20% fillings." A ratio that skewed is simply indefensible. When you compare the real slider to the image on the box of a tempting sandwich chock full of meat, cheese, and veggies, it's almost insulting.
Aside from the paltry lack of meat, the onion and green pepper are extremely hard to find in the limited filling. You can smell them, but that's about it. Likewise, the scattering of cheese adds little. The bun had a buttery taste but was chewy and overwhelmed everything else. All in all, a poorly constructed slider that could have been much better.
Gary fares very poorly
Our taste tester's review is far from a fluke. There is a Reddit post that opens with complaints about how little filling Gary's sliders have. One reply suggests someone should be sued for false advertising after comparing the box image to the actual product.
On the Mildly Infuriating subreddit, another Redditor posted a picture of the box alongside an image of what they got inside. The picture shows the tiny buns barely half covered with a sprinkle of meat. The poster says they had to open two to make sure it wasn't a mistake and added that they doubted anyone would buy Gary's Cheesesteak Sliders a second time. A reply acknowledged that we all know ads and packages exaggerate, but Gary's is just dishonest.
Reviews at Walmart are slightly more positive, with a few people claiming to enjoy the sliders. However, several others point out the same problem: There's barely any filling in these sliders, and the box image is very misleading.
If you're looking for some frozen sliders that are actually worth your time, try the TGI Fridays brand. These sliders were the best of the ones that our taste tester reviewed. If you have the time and you want to get a little more creative, we also have some recipes for delicious sliders to feed a crowd. Whichever way you decide to go, you'll be better off than if you chose Gary's QuickSteak Cheesesteak Deluxe Sliders. That's almost guaranteed.