This Chain's Store-Bought Frozen Sliders Easily Take The Crown For Best

Online reviews for TGI Fridays sliders echo our sentiments. "This might be the best frozen burger that I've ever had. The bun is soft, the cheese is really melty, the meat is of high quality," the YouTuber on MvG Eats and Sports Feats channel said, before signing off with the kind of compliment that frozen food brands live for. "I think this is comparable to what you would get if you actually went to a TGI Friday's." Meanwhile Kevin Dunn of Lunchtime Reviews, felt the BBQ Bacon sliders were equally good. "It's sweet but it's also got some spice to it. You get the smokiness of the bacon, the bun is soft. Overall a really good burger."

While both reviewers followed the cooking instructions on the pack right down to the second — heat in the microwave for 45 seconds — frozen food aficionados on Reddit feel a little bit of extra effort could improve the eating experience. They suggest separating the components of the slider, toasting the bread on a griddle until brown and heating the patty and cheese separately before reassembling the burger. A similar process can be followed if you want to use an air fryer as well (you really can cook the most unexpected things in an air fryer!). Again, make sure you take the slider apart and cook the meat separately so that it heats up all the way through, before tossing in the bread to get it nice and toasty.