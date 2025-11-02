This Chain's Store-Bought Frozen Sliders Easily Take The Crown For Best
If you're having the kind of day when even cooking a packet of instant noodles seems like a chore, here's a tip: Open a box of TGI Fridays' Angus Sliders and throw them in the microwave. Because, when it comes to frozen sliders, these mini flavor bombs easily take the crown for the best. We recently rated 7 store-bought frozen sliders, and TGI Fridays' version stood head and shoulders above the competition. Tyson Spicy Chicken Breast Sliders came in second, while Gary's QuickSteak Cheesesteak Deluxe Sliders were rated the worst of the lot.
According to our tester, TGI Fridays' superiority came down to three factors: The quality of the meat, a generous serving of caramelized onions which worked well with the sharp cheddar hit, and (rather surprisingly for a frozen product) the bread. "It's a simple yeast-based roll, but it has that sweeter taste and pillowy texture of a potato bun," we wrote. "It was the only bun that really impressed me out of the bunch, so I believe that deserves extra kudos." The TGI Fridays sliders come in at least three flavors — The Classic (which we rated so highly), BBQ Bacon, and Sweet and Smoky BBQ. All of them use Angus beef, which is known to have extra marbling that adds richness and flavor to the patty.
More love for TGI Friday's sliders
Online reviews for TGI Fridays sliders echo our sentiments. "This might be the best frozen burger that I've ever had. The bun is soft, the cheese is really melty, the meat is of high quality," the YouTuber on MvG Eats and Sports Feats channel said, before signing off with the kind of compliment that frozen food brands live for. "I think this is comparable to what you would get if you actually went to a TGI Friday's." Meanwhile Kevin Dunn of Lunchtime Reviews, felt the BBQ Bacon sliders were equally good. "It's sweet but it's also got some spice to it. You get the smokiness of the bacon, the bun is soft. Overall a really good burger."
While both reviewers followed the cooking instructions on the pack right down to the second — heat in the microwave for 45 seconds — frozen food aficionados on Reddit feel a little bit of extra effort could improve the eating experience. They suggest separating the components of the slider, toasting the bread on a griddle until brown and heating the patty and cheese separately before reassembling the burger. A similar process can be followed if you want to use an air fryer as well (you really can cook the most unexpected things in an air fryer!). Again, make sure you take the slider apart and cook the meat separately so that it heats up all the way through, before tossing in the bread to get it nice and toasty.