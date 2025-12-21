15 Cheap pOpshelf Items Worth Grabbing For Your Kitchen

If you're a fan of stores that are a one-stop shop type of deal, pOpshelf is definitely a place you should add to your list. This store is fairly new, having opened in 2020, and now there are more than 200 stores open in 21 states. Owned by Dollar General, pOpshelf is almost like its cooler big sister. You can get just about anything from office and school supplies, apparel, toys, holiday decor, and more — all for a very affordable price.

What piqued our interest here at Tasting Table was pOpshelf's wide selection of kitchen items. With categories like cookware, bakeware, kitchen storage, cutlery, organization tools, appliances, and gadgets — it seems like you can get just about anything you'd need. The store also offers items that are more off the beaten path — things you wouldn't necessarily find in a Target or T.J. Maxx, for example.

We combed through all of the items available in the kitchen section and decided to focus on things that you can get for $10 or under. Here, we highlighted items that were unique and interesting or had a shockingly good price for what the item was. Please note that any prices listed in this article were accurate at the time of publication, and they may vary due to location or time of year.