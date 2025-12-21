15 Cheap pOpshelf Items Worth Grabbing For Your Kitchen
If you're a fan of stores that are a one-stop shop type of deal, pOpshelf is definitely a place you should add to your list. This store is fairly new, having opened in 2020, and now there are more than 200 stores open in 21 states. Owned by Dollar General, pOpshelf is almost like its cooler big sister. You can get just about anything from office and school supplies, apparel, toys, holiday decor, and more — all for a very affordable price.
What piqued our interest here at Tasting Table was pOpshelf's wide selection of kitchen items. With categories like cookware, bakeware, kitchen storage, cutlery, organization tools, appliances, and gadgets — it seems like you can get just about anything you'd need. The store also offers items that are more off the beaten path — things you wouldn't necessarily find in a Target or T.J. Maxx, for example.
We combed through all of the items available in the kitchen section and decided to focus on things that you can get for $10 or under. Here, we highlighted items that were unique and interesting or had a shockingly good price for what the item was. Please note that any prices listed in this article were accurate at the time of publication, and they may vary due to location or time of year.
Four-slot utensil rest
If you're ever cooking a meal that uses multiple utensils, and you're sick of more than one spoon rest taking up space on your counter, pOpshelf's four-slot utensil rest might just be the buy for you. It's a small, cream-colored silicone utensil rest that's also BPA-free and heat resistant up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit — which makes it safe for you and your family.
This utensil rest has a non-slip design, so it stays firmly on your counter while you take utensils on and off the rest during your cooking. Once you're finished using it, pop the utensil rest into the dishwasher on the top rack. You can also use this rack as a place to hold your utensils even when they're not in use, especially since it takes up such little room and can easily blend into your kitchen space with its sleek design. This handy kitchen gadget only costs around $3, which we think is definitely worth it.
Two-piece nesting colander
Some colanders have a frustrating shape that makes it difficult to handle your food after it's done being strained. That's one of the reasons this two-piece nesting colander set from pOpshelf stood out to us. It's made with rounded edges and a sturdy, long handle — which makes pouring your food into the next container a seamless transition. The set comes with two colanders: There's a 6-liter dark mint green colored one, and then a 2-liter soft green colander nests right inside of it.
At just $5, use this colander pair to drain pasta, rinse fruits or vegetables, or drain canned goods. They're also made from BPA-free plastic, and the description of the product says that they are built to withstand daily use. The nice thing about the two colanders nesting inside each other is that they won't take up too much extra room in your kitchen. If you're preparing a meal that will need multiple things strained, you can use both at the same time, all without having to give up that precious storage space.
Silicone pizza storage
We've all done it — you order a pizza pie from your favorite pizza shop, don't finish the whole thing, and then you have to figure out how to store it in the refrigerator afterward. Most people simply take a resealable plastic bag, pile slices into it, and call it a day. Sadly, we all know that's not the best way to store pizza. Many times, the slices get stuck to each other, with cheese from one slice attaching itself to the crust of another. They can also get a little bit soggy, mainly because the humidity of the bag doesn't keep them crisp and fresh.
POpshelf has a solid solution to this problem, and that is its silicone pizza storage containers. For $10, you can get a collapsible container that has five stackable trays. They are conveniently in the shape of a large slice of pizza, and can also be used as pizza plates once you're ready to eat. There is an air vent in the container, which helps to prevent condensation, leaving you with crisp, non-soggy pizza to eat the next day. The trays are microwave-safe, so you can easily take the pizza out of the refrigerator, remove it from the container, and heat it up in the microwave right away.
Air fryer liner
If you're a fan of making easy air fryer recipes, but you're not so fond of the clean-up process afterwards, you should definitely invest in an air fryer liner. POpshelf sells one that is just $3, and it will make your entire air-frying experience much less bothersome. This gray-colored silicone liner has a 2-quart capacity. It's designed specifically to help with the air circulation when cooking food in the air fryer, ensuring that your food cooks as it would without the use of the liner.
Ultimately, this liner prevents food from dripping from the air fryer basket into the bottom, and it also stops food from sticking to the edges of the fryer. It's heat-resistant, grease-resistant, waterproof, and dishwasher safe. One of the best parts of this air fryer liner design is that there are two small handles that come out of the edges, which makes it easy for you to grab the entire liner out of the air fryer once your food is done cooking. For just $3, we think it's worth a try.
Coffee pod storage
Whether you use a Nespresso machine or a Keurig, finding a spot to store your coffee pods can be a tad annoying. If you're looking for something that's aesthetically pleasing and also holds a large amount of coffee pods, pOpshelf has a wired coffee pod storage container that costs $10. It has a light wood base and top, and the body of the container is made from white wires that connect from the two wooden ends. It almost resembles a bird cage, and is definitely easy on the eye. On one side, there is an iron oval that has the word "coffee" cut into it. Lastly, a dark gold handle on the top adds a bit more style as well as practicality.
The storage container can hold between 30 to 40 coffee or espresso pods. The description also says that it can be used for holding coffee filters, tea bags, instant coffee packets, and more. No matter what you want to use it for, it's a simple and stylish product that could look great on your kitchen coffee station.
Silicone pot strainer
There are tons of kitchen gadgets out there that can make your life a little bit easier. One that pOpshelf sells is a silicone pot strainer – but it's not just any old pot strainer. This one conveniently clips onto the inside of whatever pot that you're using, and then you can simply tip over the pot and let the liquid drain out. This is especially ideal if you plan to continue preparing your meal in the pot that you cooked the items in. This way, you don't have to go through the hassle of transferring the food back and forth between an external strainer and the pot.
This strainer is $5 and made of a flexible silicone material, which allows it to fit nearly any pot size. There's a spout on the center edge of the strainer that helps to keep the liquid contained, avoiding any spillage or mess while straining the food. It's also dishwasher safe, which can save you on clean-up time.
Quick-dry sink splash mat
After a long session of cleaning dishes, the last thing you want to do is wipe down everything around your counter space. Many people also tend to forget the space behind the sink, where the faucet usually is. There, a lot of water can build up, and that could leave you with a mildewy, less-than-ideal counter space. If you want to spend $8 to avoid that, you could buy the quick-dry sink splash mat from pOpshelf.
This mat is designed to fit in the space right behind the sink, and has a 2.5-inch hole that allows the faucet head to go through. It's made from recycled paper and natural stone material, which is great if you're aiming to have an eco-friendly kitchen. The material is moisture-absorbing and quick drying. With this mat, you don't have to worry about wiping down the entire sink area after each use.
Silicone cookie sheet liner
While baking your own cookies can be a relaxing and enjoyable activity, having your cookies get stuck to the baking pan ruins the experience. Not only does that mess up the bottom of the cookies, but it's also a pain to clean the pan after. You can avoid that issue if you opt for parchment paper; however, there's an even better option out there. The pOpshelf silicone cookie sheet liner is great because you only have to buy it once, and it's eco-friendly as well.
This cookie sheet costs about $5 and is made with a non-stick silicone surface, heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. There are 12 evenly spaced blue circle guides on the sheet, that way you can easily follow them as you place your cookie dough down. Once your cookies are done, wipe down the liner in the sink or throw it in the dishwasher.
Non-slip eco cutting boards
If you're in need of new cutting boards, you can get a set of three at pOpshelf for $10. These cutting boards are eco-friendly, made with sustainable wheat straw. They come in a neutral tan color with a blue non-slip material that surrounds the edges. The three sizes can be used for various cutting needs.
This cutting board stands out amongst others mainly because of the non-slip feature. This allows you to dice, slice, and cut your food freely without worrying about the board sliding around your countertop. There is also a small handle at the top of each board, which makes picking up the boards and cleaning them a breeze. The large board even has a built-in garlic mincer, taking away the need for a completely separate kitchen tool. Lastly, these are dishwasher safe, so just throw them into your dishwasher when you're done — you won't have to worry about the cleanup.
Twist jar opener
Having a pesky jar that won't open is one of the most frustrating things that you can deal with in the kitchen. Instead of reaching for a rubber mitt or hurting your hand from trying to unscrew it, there's a better solution. POpshelf sells a twist jar opener, which is basically a small kitchen gadget that comes to the rescue when a jar simply won't open. This opener is made from stainless steel and can fit around any lid from 2 to 9.5 centimeters in diameter.
This opener works by placing it on top of the stubborn lid that won't come off. There's a handle that you rotate, which allows the opener to grip around the lid. Once it's tight, twist the handle counterclockwise, and it will take the lid right off. This opener also comes with a small grip mat, which you can place the jar on top of as you use the opener, creating more stability.
Airtight food container
Food containers are a must in a kitchen, especially if you meal prep often or save leftovers after cooking a large meal. At pOpshelf, you can get a 12-ounce airtight food container for just $3, which would still keep the price under $10 if you get a set of three. The containers are made from clear BPA-free plastic, allowing you to see which food items you stored in the container. If you buy multiple, they are designed to stack on top of each other to maximize your storage space.
Another great quality of the food container is that it has an airtight lid. It locks around the edges of the container and keeps humidity out. This helps to not only keep the stored food fresh for a longer period of time, but also prevents any sort of moisture that could make the food soggy and unpleasant.
Microfiber cleaning cloths
Choosing sustainable products has become more popular and easier in the past few years. Gone are the days of people buying single-use products, and instead, stores are coming out with alternatives that help to reduce waste. One great option for that is to switch out paper towels for a microfiber cleaning cloth. At pOpshelf, you can get a pack of five cloths for just $3.
These cloths are built to be highly absorbent, and they can be used to scrub surfaces, polish dishes, and clean up liquid spills without scratching any material. When you're done using one, easily throw it into the washing machine and then reuse it once it's clean. Making the switch from buying paper towels each time you go grocery shopping to investing in these $3 cloths could be not only a great eco-friendly switch, but a money-saving switch, too.
Produce keeper bin
One bummer about buying fresh produce at the grocery store is that it can often go bad quite quickly. To prevent this, having storage options that help keep the produce fresh is ideal for expanding longevity. POpshelf has a produce keeper bin that's available for $10, and it's a great size for most refrigerator shelves. This bin has a clear plastic exterior and a gray basket that lies perfectly inside. The gray basket works as a colander to rinse your fruit or vegetables, is removable, and is designed to prevent moisture. There are also handles built into the basket, which make transferring the produce out super simple.
The lid has an adjustable vent, which allows you to customize the humidity level depending on which type of produce you're storing. Some produce requires a dryer environment, while others need a humid one — and the fact that this bin is adjustable allows you to store just about anything you'd need. Once you're done with the food, the bin is dishwasher safe, so you don't have to spend extra time cleaning it up, either.
Cast iron round pan
Cast iron cookware is popularly seen in many kitchens. People love to use cast iron pots or pans because the material is very durable, allows for great heat retention, and lasts a long time. Once you buy a cast iron product, you can use it for years to come. It's not like other non-stick pans, where when the surface starts to get overused, you have to buy a new pan. With cast iron, simply re-season the pan with oil, and it'll be as good as new.
POpshelf has a small cast iron round pan that costs just $5 — 7.3 inches by 5.7 inches with 1.2 inch height. If you were to shop for a similar pan at Target, for example, you could pay anywhere between $12.99 to $114. Ultimately, getting a cast iron round pan for $5 is truly a steal.
Leak-proof lunch box container
For those who like to bring lunch with them on the go, a solid lunch box is necessary. Lunch boxes that are easy to clean, spill-proof, and spacious can be hard to find. We were impressed with the $8 leak-proof lunch box container sold by pOpshelf, as it not only had those hard-to-come-by qualities, but many more as well.
This lunch box comes with two separate bins that stack up on top of each other, plus a space for utensils that are provided as well. This allows you to keep different ingredients of your meal separated. If you need to heat one section up, the containers are microwave safe. It's also freezer-safe if you want to freeze a section. There is a leak-proof silicone seal that prevents spills — that way, you can store items with sauce, dressing, or other liquids. Lastly, the solid material of the containers allows for easy clean up, and if you didn't want to hand-wash it yourself, you could also throw it into the dishwasher.