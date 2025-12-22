This New England Peanut Butter With A Devoted Following Is Finally Going Nationwide

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you look for a specific brand of peanut butter or you grab whichever is on sale, you may have noticed a new label on the shelf as you head to fill your shopping cart. While many New Englanders are acquainted with Teddie Peanut Butter and its signature glass jars, the long-standing peanut butter brand has found its way into more American markets. Though the brand has historically graced grocery store shelves along the East Coast, its smooth and super chunky peanut butters are now stocked at Kroger, select Target stores, markets like Market Basket, Wegmans, and Whole Foods, and online retailers like Walmart and Amazon.

As for its appeal, fans have shared comments across the internet. "My sister used to live nearby the Teddie factory in Everett, Mass. The smell of roasting peanuts in the air was intoxicating, and I've been a Teddie connoisseur ever since," wrote a Redditor. "It tastes delicious and is not super runny like a number of brands I have encountered," noted one Redditor. "I have never lived in the Northeast, so I was unaware of the brand," added an Amazon buyer. "My first shipments were excellent." "I was raised on this and now my family is," wrote a Redditor. "Well I guess anyone who is still in business after 100 years probably knows what they are doing," added another.