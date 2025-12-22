This New England Peanut Butter With A Devoted Following Is Finally Going Nationwide
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you look for a specific brand of peanut butter or you grab whichever is on sale, you may have noticed a new label on the shelf as you head to fill your shopping cart. While many New Englanders are acquainted with Teddie Peanut Butter and its signature glass jars, the long-standing peanut butter brand has found its way into more American markets. Though the brand has historically graced grocery store shelves along the East Coast, its smooth and super chunky peanut butters are now stocked at Kroger, select Target stores, markets like Market Basket, Wegmans, and Whole Foods, and online retailers like Walmart and Amazon.
As for its appeal, fans have shared comments across the internet. "My sister used to live nearby the Teddie factory in Everett, Mass. The smell of roasting peanuts in the air was intoxicating, and I've been a Teddie connoisseur ever since," wrote a Redditor. "It tastes delicious and is not super runny like a number of brands I have encountered," noted one Redditor. "I have never lived in the Northeast, so I was unaware of the brand," added an Amazon buyer. "My first shipments were excellent." "I was raised on this and now my family is," wrote a Redditor. "Well I guess anyone who is still in business after 100 years probably knows what they are doing," added another.
Delivering a reliable product nationwide
Few brands can say they have celebrated 100 years of operations, but Teddie's is one. Started in 1925, Teddie Natural Peanut Butter has remained a family-run business. The Teddie's name is said to reference an operations manager's son and continues to serve as a simple reminder of the business's commitment to community. Teddie's works closely with the Greater Boston Food Bank and supports Best Buddies International, too. Those in the know adore Teddie's products and claim that not only is the peanut butter the best available in markets, but also insist that the values-driven business is one that is easy to support.
When Armenian immigrant Michael Hintlian began grinding peanuts into paste, few were familiar with the concept of peanut butter. Thanks to those who grew up sampling the product and have since moved out of New England and across the United States, demand for Teddie's glass jars has steadily increased. Peanuts used to make Teddie's peanut butter recipes are still roasted and chopped in-house, earning the chunky peanut butter a consistent reputation as being particularly satisfying.
Though the brand has kept its original recipes, Teddie has also released organic peanut butter and flaxseed, and omega-3 products, much to the delight of health-conscious buyers. Made simply with peanuts and salt, this peanut butter doesn't contain any extra added ingredients, so you can plop spoonfuls into the blender, fold it into cookie recipes, or drizzle it on top of brownies with confidence.