These Trader Joe's Crackers Are Leagues Above The Rest
Whether you're assembling a fully loaded grazing board or simply looking for a quick snack, pairing crackers with a complementary condiment is a winning combination. Trader Joe's is known for its wide variety of reasonably priced snacks, among them a range of different styles of crackers. Tasting Table took to ranking Trader Joe's crackers, and the Pita Bite Crackers beat out the rest by leaps and bounds.
Trader Joe's boasts an array of snacks for under five dollars, and, priced at $2.99, a box of these bite-sized rounds is a true bargain. With a minimal list of ingredients that includes unbleached enriched flour, yeast, sea salt, sunflower oil, and dough conditioner, you know you're getting a delicious treat that has all the tastes you love about pita bread in a crisp, cracker-style format. Per Tasting Table's assessment, these crackers are particularly versatile and can be paired with a number of different dips and cheeses, including mezze salad favorites such as hummus, labneh, and muhammara.
These pita bites are a wonderful example of why it pays to pick up fancy crackers at Trader Joe's. Reviews on Amazon mention, "these pita crackers are very good," noting that the texture is consistently crispy and calling the flavor, "excellent." Others on Abillion call the crackers "so perfect for any cheese plate." Keeping this in mind, making the most of your Trader Joe's Pita Bite crackers is easy and fun.
Using Trader Joe's Pita Bite Crackers
The light dusting of salt and relatively neutral flavor of these Trader Joe's pita crackers lend themselves to both savory and sweet applications and can also be transformed into mouthwatering appetizers. Remembering that the crackers are sturdy enough to hold up under thick spreads and cheeses, they are ideal as dippers in a tangy herb-rich tzatziki or hearty spinach artichoke dip. Putting out a tray of crackers and your favorite ingredient additions is a great lead-in to festive meals.
Try smearing a generous portion of goat cheese on each cracker and adding a drizzle of honey and fresh or dried herbs as a finishing touch. This would also make an excellent holiday-style amuse-bouche served alongside baked brie and apple slices with a sprinkle of cinnamon. Even cutting up chunks or slices of popular store-bought cheeses to serve with these crackers is a simple way to dress them up as an anytime snack.
Use the crackers as a side to pair with classic sandwiches, similar to potato chips or fries. Crush them up and mix them into salads in lieu of croutons. There's no limit to how you can enjoy these valuable and crispy treats. These pita bites will be the star of your next snack board.