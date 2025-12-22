Ikea's Space‑Saving Drying Mat Works Under A Dish Drainer Or On Its Own

Dishwashers certainly do a lion's share of modern-day dishwashing, but there are still some items in our kitchen cupboards that have to be hand washed due to their delicate nature. Drying racks and mats are therefore one of those must-have items that keep the cycle of washing and drying your plates a lot less messy. However, they often take up very valuable counter space, which is why we're currently loving Ikea's space-saving RINNIG dish drying mat, priced at $5.99.

The entire mat measures 20 ⅛ inches long and 16 ½ inches wide, making it big enough to dry a larger load of plates and cups. When you're washing a smaller load, the mat simply folds in half, saving you extra space. It's one of those clever Ikea finds that every small kitchen needs. You can use it under a dish rack to protect the counter from drips; one customer even reported that it pairs especially well with the KVOT dish rack, another foldable Ikea gem. Wet dishes can also be placed directly on the RINNIG mat and will dry just fine. Per Ikea, "the mat's wide grooves with raised ridges prevent porcelain and glass from sliding off while improving air circulation," so you don't have to worry about musty smells that can accumulate in totally flat drying mats.