Ikea's Space‑Saving Drying Mat Works Under A Dish Drainer Or On Its Own
Dishwashers certainly do a lion's share of modern-day dishwashing, but there are still some items in our kitchen cupboards that have to be hand washed due to their delicate nature. Drying racks and mats are therefore one of those must-have items that keep the cycle of washing and drying your plates a lot less messy. However, they often take up very valuable counter space, which is why we're currently loving Ikea's space-saving RINNIG dish drying mat, priced at $5.99.
The entire mat measures 20 ⅛ inches long and 16 ½ inches wide, making it big enough to dry a larger load of plates and cups. When you're washing a smaller load, the mat simply folds in half, saving you extra space. It's one of those clever Ikea finds that every small kitchen needs. You can use it under a dish rack to protect the counter from drips; one customer even reported that it pairs especially well with the KVOT dish rack, another foldable Ikea gem. Wet dishes can also be placed directly on the RINNIG mat and will dry just fine. Per Ikea, "the mat's wide grooves with raised ridges prevent porcelain and glass from sliding off while improving air circulation," so you don't have to worry about musty smells that can accumulate in totally flat drying mats.
Ikea sells various budget-friendly options for drying your dishes
Ikea is full of affordable finds that make kitchen organization easy. If the RINNIG mat is too big for your space, there's an even smaller mat available from the same collection, selling for just $3.99. It's 15 ¾ inches long, 12 ¼ inches wide. It's not foldable, but it does have two different sides — one catches the drippy water, and the other lets it drain directly into the sink.
Either of these mats can be paired with a dish rack, but we understand that some racks can be way too bulky. Dish racks don't have to hog your counter. The RINNIG collection has its own dish rack, which comes in bright yellow or black and costs $5.99. The downside is that it can't hold mugs or cutlery, but the upside is that it provides space for nine plates despite being very narrow.
If you're looking for an all-inclusive rack, the current bestseller at Ikea is the LILLHAVET multifunctional dish rack, selling in black for $17.99. A more budget-friendly option (that conveniently comes in a similar color aesthetic as the two mats) would be the STÄMLING dish drainer, selling for $1.99.