Dish Racks Don't Have To Hog Your Counter. These Space-Saving Options Keep Things Neat

A small kitchen doesn't have to be cramped, especially with the right kitchen organization techniques. If your counter space is limited, for instance, the last thing you want is a dish rack hogging a prep area that you could use for chopping veggies. Luckily, we have several space-saving options to keep the area next to your sink neat and available when you need it. Try upgrading your traditional countertop disk rack and opt for a hanging, wall-mounted drying rack instead.

If you look at expert decluttering tips, like Martha Stewart's ideal way to organize a kitchen, you'll find that optimizing this room requires a balance of flow, space, and accessibility. Storing your dish rack on the counter right next to the sink is convenient but bulky. It can take up a lot of valuable counter space, disrupt the clean visual flow of kitchen surfaces, and may become unsanitary if lots of water accumulates on the counter under the wet dishes. On the other hand, hanging a dish-draining rack just above eye level over the sink is a space-efficient solution that's still easy to reach. Overhead draining racks reduce eye-level clutter and keep your counters neat. Plus, wet plates and bowls can breathe, drain, and dry easily above the sink where they're not fighting for counter space.