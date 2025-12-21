12 Myths About Gluten-Free Food You Can Stop Believing

Gluten-free diets are a hot topic that has famously and infamously gained popularity over the last few decades. Some folks avoid gluten like the plague, while others aren't really sure what gluten actually is. On one hand, it's been seen as a "fad diet," while others have falsely stigmatized or overhyped it.

At its most basic, gluten is just a protein complex found in some of our favorite grains. There has been speculation about not only gluten's role in the development of serious health conditions like autoimmune diseases, but also about how 21st-century processing methods may alter its health impacts. This has caused fear and created a lot of chatter, both true and untrue, about gluten.

As a gluten-free recipe designer and chef and with a plant-based nutrition certification from Cornell, I've spent a great deal of time understanding gluten and how to cook without it. Furthermore, my interest in gluten-free cooking piqued when my mother was diagnosed with colitis and celiac disease, which encouraged me to develop recipes sans gluten. The most important thing I took from this study and recipe experimentation is that folks who eat a gluten-free diet can still have mouthwatering dishes and desserts; they just need to be aware of what they consume in order to maintain their health. Let's clear up the confusion by addressing the myths about gluten-free food that you can stop believing.