6 Fusion Nacho Variations That Go Beyond Tex-Mex

Those cheese and topping-doused tortilla chips that we know as nachos are one of the greatest snacking foods ever invented. They originated in northern Mexico in a town called Piedras Negras, located right on the Mexico-United States border, back in the 1940s. The original version was reportedly topped with cheese and jalapeños (an excellent combination, if you ask us), but these days, nachos at your favorite Mexican restaurant can come topped with a slew of ingredients ranging from ground beef, salsa, and scallions to carnitas, guacamole, and cilantro.

Mexican nachos are the OG, and nothing can ever replace them in our hearts or in our kitchens. But the concept of nachos is very versatile, and other cultures and culinary traditions have replicated the combination of chips, toppings, and usually cheese. We've compiled this list of some of the best fusion nacho variations that go far beyond the Mexican or Tex-Mex versions of nachos you've had in the past. Give these nacho recipes a try for yourself the next time you're in the mood for some serious snacking.