6 Fusion Nacho Variations That Go Beyond Tex-Mex
Those cheese and topping-doused tortilla chips that we know as nachos are one of the greatest snacking foods ever invented. They originated in northern Mexico in a town called Piedras Negras, located right on the Mexico-United States border, back in the 1940s. The original version was reportedly topped with cheese and jalapeños (an excellent combination, if you ask us), but these days, nachos at your favorite Mexican restaurant can come topped with a slew of ingredients ranging from ground beef, salsa, and scallions to carnitas, guacamole, and cilantro.
Mexican nachos are the OG, and nothing can ever replace them in our hearts or in our kitchens. But the concept of nachos is very versatile, and other cultures and culinary traditions have replicated the combination of chips, toppings, and usually cheese. We've compiled this list of some of the best fusion nacho variations that go far beyond the Mexican or Tex-Mex versions of nachos you've had in the past. Give these nacho recipes a try for yourself the next time you're in the mood for some serious snacking.
Irish
Perhaps the most unexpected nacho fusion dish on this list is Irish nachos. Cold, blustery Ireland doesn't seem to inspire the same kind of cuisine as warm and sunny northern Mexico, but we have to admit that this recipe for Irish nachos sounds almost as delicious as the original. Instead of using tortilla chips, you'll employ thin slices of baked potatoes. Potatoes are an important part of Irish cuisine, so it comes as no surprise that they should play such an important role in this recipe. By seasoning them with olive oil, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning, you're ensuring that you're working with a really flavorful base.
The toppings on this dish seem to be inspired by more traditional Mexican nachos. The recipe calls for a basic but delicious guacamole, cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream, and cheddar cheese. Of course, you can add on other nacho toppings you enjoy at your own discretion, and don't be afraid to get creative.
Mediterranean
There's something about scooping up fresh toppings and cheese onto a chip and taking a big, crunchy bite. It's fun to find a piece that has the right ratio of all of your favorite toppings, balancing the cheese with the salsa and the cilantro in just the right way. This recipe for loaded Mediterranean nachos offers the same crave-worthy experience. You're not going to start with tortilla chips for this recipe, though. Instead, cut up a piece of pita into triangles, then bake in the oven until they turn nice and crispy. This will form the base of your nacho dish.
From there, layer on a generous amount of tzatziki sauce, then adorn with your favorite Mediterranean-inspired toppings. Sliced Kalamata olives are really nice here and provide a pop of umami fattiness, while crumbled feta cheese should satisfy your cheesy nachos cravings. This recipe also calls for hummus, roasted red peppers, and chopped tomatoes.
Italian
Want to give your nachos an Italian twist? There are a few ways to do so. Firstly, you can use toppings that you might normally associate with an Italian sub. Think of cold cuts like salami, prosciutto, and pepperoni. You'll either want to get them sliced really thinly or cut them into smaller chunks that are easier to get on a chip. Then, consider other toppings like tomatoes, banana peppers, olives, and lettuce, and don't forget a cheese like provolone or Parmesan (or both!). For the base of the dish, you can use either tortilla chips if you want to stick closer to the original recipe or potato chips if you want to switch up your crunch.
But there are other ways to build a plate of Italian nachos. Don't be afraid to swap the chips out for something a bit more interesting. For example, fried pasta can make a fun base for nachos when you top them with cheese and a classic bolognese sauce. Although these far-flung variations aren't quite the same thing as traditional Mexican nachos, they still fulfill that craving for crunchiness and fresh toppings.
Basque
If you spend a lot of time on the internet, then you may have noticed that a new food trend is popping up across platforms: Basque nachos. This is an especially fun take on a traditionally Mexican dish, and it utilizes potato chips instead of tortilla chips. We like the idea of working with a different kind of chip, as potato chips provide a unique crunch that you can't get from other varieties. Ideally, you'll use thick kettle-cooked chips for this recipe, since you need a heartier chip to hold up to all of those toppings.
Once you're ready to start layering on your toppings, you'll want to have all the necessary ingredients nearby. Start with some Jamón Ibérico or Serrano ham, which you'll drape over the chips. Then, add some cheese to the mix. Grated manchego works particularly well if you're trying to stick with the Spanish theme, but you can always opt for Parmesan if you don't have any on hand. Finally, finish it off with some sort of acidic, pickled element. Olives work particularly well here, but guindillas give it more of a classic Spanish twist. For a pop of color and freshness, add some lemon zest to the top of the dish before serving.
Hawaiian
For those who love raw fish, poke is one of the greatest dishes ever invented. For those who want to combine their love of both poke and nachos, then Hawaiian poke nachos are the dish you've been looking for. The "chips" in this recipe are made by frying triangle-shaped wonton wrappers. They crisp up nicely after cooking in oil, providing just the right amount of structure and crunch for the dish. The most important ingredient, though, is the ahi tuna. Make sure you're getting a good quality sushi-grade cut of tuna from a reputable source, since you're going to be eating it raw. To make a flavorful sauce for that tuna, you'll want to have gochujang, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, and kewpie mayo on hand.
Finally, top the dish with a thinly sliced serrano pepper, some chopped scallions, seaweed salad, and furikake. When all of these ingredients come together, you'll get all the freshness of a good poke bowl with the satisfying crunch of a plate of nachos.
Southern
Southern cuisine is all about comfort, so it only makes sense that combining it with another iconic comfort food — nachos — would result in a deeply delicious dish that you'll want to revisit again and again. Our BBQ pulled pork nachos are savory, just a little sweet, and hit the spot every time. Just like classic nachos, this dish starts with tortilla chips. We like to pick a saltier variety so the flavor of the chips can hold up well to the intensity of all the other ingredients. Then, of course, you'll need your pulled pork. Cook it fresh for this recipe, or use leftovers from another meal.
Toppings-wise, a shredded carrot and cabbage slaw counteracts the heaviness you get from the pork and the bold BBQ sauce, while pickles and pickled jalapeños give the dish some much-needed acidity. Of course, you have to be generous with the cheese as well — these are nachos, after all. We recommend cheddar.