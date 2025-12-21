The One Nutritional Fact You Should Pay Attention To When Buying Cottage Cheese (It's Not The Protein)

Research any high-protein recipe online and you'll probably notice a common denominator: cottage cheese. Once the relic of 1970s diet culture, it's been reinvented as a way to boost the nutritional value of everything from pancakes to pasta sauces and even brownies. While there's no denying its impressive protein content, it's also surprisingly high in sodium, which is one nutritional fact worth paying attention to when shopping for cottage cheese.

A half-cup serve of cottage cheese generally contains around 300 to 400 milligrams of sodium, but some brands have much more. It's true that some sodium is essential for your body, the average American consumes 3,400 milligrams per day, well over the recommended upper limit of 2,300 milligrams, and even suggested intake of just 1,500 milligrams, prompting potential health risks. The good news is that once you know what to look for on packaging, it's easy to keep track of what you're eating.

Listing sodium content on the nutritional facts label is required by law, and it's here that you want to check for the number value of sodium, rather than relying on any claims on the packaging, which can be confusing at best, if not misleading. For example, the term "reduced sodium" simply means that the product contains 25% less sodium than a regular version of the product. "Low sodium" on the label does mean that there is less than 140 milligrams of sodium per serving, but you need to pay attention to what size serve this refers to.