Look For This Label Every Time You Buy Cottage Cheese

Once upon a time, cottage cheese was a fuddy-duddy ingredient best known for being unusually lumpy and bland. But now? This humble dairy product has been veritably taken under the wing of Gen Z who adore it for its high protein content and versatile nature, which can be used to make anything from cottage cheese bread to satisfyingly creamy dips. However, to get the most out of your cottage cheese there's one phrase you need to look for on the label: the presence of "live and active cultures," which are known to improve the gut microbiome.

The gut microbiome is a term used to describe the trillions of microbes that live in the intestine, such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The right balance of these microbes leads to a healthier gut, which improves the body's ability to extract nutrients from food and digest fiber, as well as boost immunity and lower the risk of disease. Cottage cheese that contains live and active cultures benefits the gut microbiome and is therefore described as a probiotic.

Other fermented milk products, such as yogurt, buttermilk, and kefir are probiotics too because strains of bacteria such as Lactobacillus, L. Casei, and B. bifidum, are added to them during the production process. These live cultures cause some of the milk to be converted to lactic acid, which lends these products their characteristic tang. Cottage cheese isn't as tangy as sour cream and its milder personality means it can be used in sweet and savory dishes alike.