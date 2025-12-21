The Affordable Alternative To Cloth Napkins That Ree Drummond Swears By
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While some hosts iron linens and carefully fold napkins for dinner guests to follow the same napkin etiquette that exists in restaurants, Ree Drummond has taken a different approach to creating tablescapes for parties. One of the lessons we've learned from Ree Drummond is finding creative and culinary shortcuts, and her easy hack to using bandannas as napkin alternatives is a great example.
On her website The Pioneer Woman, Drummond admits that compiling enough clean napkins to accommodate a group of diners can be tricky. Instead of having to wash and iron fabric before guests arrive, Drummond uses bandannas, also known as kerchiefs, to replace either cloth napkins or quickly ripped off paper towels. Sets of kerchiefs can be purchased fairly cheaply, and it is easy to find a variety of colors and patterns to match season and themes. Plus, Drummond adds, after one wash and dry, the fabric of cotton bandannas becomes "nice and soft." As you set out to stock up on bandannas for your tablescaping efforts, look to choose shades and designs that complement the theme of your gatherings.
Creating attractive place settings with less fuss
Bandannas are typically made in square 20 inch by 20 inch pieces of cloth, so should you feel inspired to fold unique pieces for more artful place settings, you have the material to do so. A range of colors and fabrics can be found in cotton, but silk kerchiefs can add an extra touch of elegance to tables. You will need to plan to take care of these more delicate fabrics, however.
Setting a beautiful table doesn't require any special style or design knowledge. Bandannas can be folded into rectangles and set beneath each plate. For an upscale touch to place settings, tuck a sprig of herbs into folded fabric and create a welcoming aroma. If you'd like to go the extra mile, look to carry colors throughout your event by pairing some of the hues found in the bandannas' fabric with vases or flowers placed onto the table.
For those who would like to support Ree Drummond's own entrepreneurial initiatives, The Pioneer Woman Stripe Cloth Napkins can be bought on Amazon and The Pioneer Woman 100% Cotton Fabric Napkin Set in gingham is available at Walmart. This is just another one of Ree Drummond's store-bought shortcuts to make hosting duties easier. Whether you build a uniform look by keeping a fixed palate of colors or surprise guests with unique and individual bandannas, this easy approach to setting the dinner table can reduce the number chores on the day of any event.