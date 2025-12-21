The Affordable Alternative To Cloth Napkins That Ree Drummond Swears By

Bandannas are typically made in square 20 inch by 20 inch pieces of cloth, so should you feel inspired to fold unique pieces for more artful place settings, you have the material to do so. A range of colors and fabrics can be found in cotton, but silk kerchiefs can add an extra touch of elegance to tables. You will need to plan to take care of these more delicate fabrics, however.

Setting a beautiful table doesn't require any special style or design knowledge. Bandannas can be folded into rectangles and set beneath each plate. For an upscale touch to place settings, tuck a sprig of herbs into folded fabric and create a welcoming aroma. If you'd like to go the extra mile, look to carry colors throughout your event by pairing some of the hues found in the bandannas' fabric with vases or flowers placed onto the table.

For those who would like to support Ree Drummond's own entrepreneurial initiatives, The Pioneer Woman Stripe Cloth Napkins can be bought on Amazon and The Pioneer Woman 100% Cotton Fabric Napkin Set in gingham is available at Walmart. This is just another one of Ree Drummond's store-bought shortcuts to make hosting duties easier. Whether you build a uniform look by keeping a fixed palate of colors or surprise guests with unique and individual bandannas, this easy approach to setting the dinner table can reduce the number chores on the day of any event.