Tuck A Sprig Of Herbs Into Folded Napkins For Welcoming Aroma At The Table

Boost your hosting and decorating skills this holiday season by using creative, natural decor that not only creates a welcoming aroma but can serve as a sneak peek at the meal to come ahead. Tucking sprigs of herbs into your guests' napkins is a creative way to create an immersive dining experience for your guests. You can do this with a variety of herbs by simply finding a way to tuck the sprig in. You could slip it into a napkin ring if you utilize those, or leave it poking out slightly in your folded napkins. Or if you want to showcase the herbs more prominently you can just lay them on top of your guests' napkins, or even tie the herb around the napkin to keep it rolled.

Not only does this look intriguing, but fresh herbs offer an aromatic experience as well. You can get clever about the herbs you select and opt to use ones that will be featured in your meal or cocktails. The aroma from the napkin herbs can create a more intense tasting experience, tasting uses all of our senses so engaging smell can create a unique opportunity to detect tasting notes you may not have otherwise known about. This complementary decor, with the food and drink, makes for a more memorable meal.