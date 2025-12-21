The Labeling Error That Caused Great Lakes Cheese Co. To Recall Over 7 Million Pounds Of Cheese

We've all made small mistakes in the kitchen, and suffered disastrous consequences. In the food processing industry, however, the tiniest oversight can trigger a crisis at a completely different scale, as Great Lakes Cheese learnt two years ago, when they had to recall over 7 million pounds of cheese. And what was the error that sparked one of the biggest cheese recalls in American history? Incorrect refrigeration instructions on their labels.

Great Lakes Cheese Co. is the leading cheese manufacturer and packager in America, and this recall affected products from over 20 different brands, including Essential Everyday, ALDI and Walmart's Great Value. There is a long list of Do's and Don'ts of refrigerating cheese, and this changes from one type to the next. Wrong, or unclear instructions could lead to spoilage. For most people, the effects of consuming bad cheese can range from mild food poisoning to moderate allergic reaction. The FDA's Enforcement Report classified the 2023 recalls under Class III, the lowest level of product removal. This category is used when manufacturing or packaging errors are unlikely to pose any health risk. Under "reason for recall," the report states that the cheese "may not be refrigerated at the customer level due to varying refrigeration requirements listed on the finished product labels."