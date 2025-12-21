The Discontinued Costco Bakery Item We Want Back On Our Dinner Table
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Costco is home to a number of fan-favorite grocery items, including beloved baked goods, pantry staples, and more. It's also a well-known fact that Costco frequently discontinues items, leaving fans to despair over the disappearance of their most cherished products. One bakery item that fans still sorely miss is Costco's classic dinner rolls.
Yeast rolls are fairly simple and often overlooked at the dinner table, but the warehouse chain's version remains one discontinued Costco bakery item that fans desperately miss. The convenience of a ready-made roll with just the right taste, texture, and density was invaluable to shoppers. Moreover, at a price point of less than $5 for a 36-count bag, it was easy to make quick use of so much delicious bread.
Costco shoppers across Reddit have questioned what happened to the cherished bakery standby. Some posit that they were merely a seasonal item while more skeptical members asked, "Aside from Thanksgiving and Christmas who needs 36 dinner rolls?" Many were quick to point out the rolls' versatility, including one person who replied, "Who DOESN'T need 36 dinner rolls?" Another user wrote, "I have a family of seven. 36 dinner rolls would last us 3 days, tops." Costco has since replaced this product with new rolls that are drowning in butter, and fans seem to like them, but the discontinued yeast rolls have left a noticeable void in shoppers' hearts.
A requiem for Costco's dinner rolls
If you never had the pleasure of enjoying Costco's classic (and now discontinued) dinner rolls, you might not know what you're missing. Given the many positive comments about the discontinued bakery item, it would seem Costco shoppers are hard-pressed to source a reasonable alternative. Those with the time and effort to spare can try making their own five-ingredient yeast rolls at home. Beyond acting as a side to your dinner, they have a delightful array of applications, from sandwiches to breadcrumbs.
Albeit sweeter in taste and slightly different in composition, you can always grab a package of King's Hawaiian Savory Butter Dinner Rolls as an alternative (a 24-count bag is just under $8 at Walmart). Costco's buttery rolls might not be quite the same as the previous style, but these baked goods can also provide a great deal of use at your dinner table and elsewhere.
It also doesn't hurt to periodically check in at your local stores to see if any new bakery items have dropped. Voicing your opinions about products you'd like to see return to Costco's shelves might not necessarily effect change right away, but it could potentially give new life to your discontinued favorites. In the meantime, baking your own or finding a practical store-bought replacement are your best bets.