The Discontinued Costco Bakery Item We Want Back On Our Dinner Table

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco is home to a number of fan-favorite grocery items, including beloved baked goods, pantry staples, and more. It's also a well-known fact that Costco frequently discontinues items, leaving fans to despair over the disappearance of their most cherished products. One bakery item that fans still sorely miss is Costco's classic dinner rolls.

Yeast rolls are fairly simple and often overlooked at the dinner table, but the warehouse chain's version remains one discontinued Costco bakery item that fans desperately miss. The convenience of a ready-made roll with just the right taste, texture, and density was invaluable to shoppers. Moreover, at a price point of less than $5 for a 36-count bag, it was easy to make quick use of so much delicious bread.

Costco shoppers across Reddit have questioned what happened to the cherished bakery standby. Some posit that they were merely a seasonal item while more skeptical members asked, "Aside from Thanksgiving and Christmas who needs 36 dinner rolls?" Many were quick to point out the rolls' versatility, including one person who replied, "Who DOESN'T need 36 dinner rolls?" Another user wrote, "I have a family of seven. 36 dinner rolls would last us 3 days, tops." Costco has since replaced this product with new rolls that are drowning in butter, and fans seem to like them, but the discontinued yeast rolls have left a noticeable void in shoppers' hearts.