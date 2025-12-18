Use This Ingredient For Homemade Chicago-Style Pizza And You're In For A Mess

From a simple Italian peasant food to a global phenomenon, pizza has come to encompass many different styles. Perhaps the most decadent pizza of them all is the ultra-deep dish Chicago-style pie. The super thick crust is piled high with sauce, cheese, and toppings, often layered in reverse. While eating a slice of Chicago-style pie is undoubtedly messy, the mess you don't want is a soggy crust swimming in sauce. Consequently, as World Pizza Champion Tony Gemignani told us in his list of 8 mistakes to avoid with Chicago-style pizza, don't use a sauce that's too wet.

A thin, watery pizza sauce will invade the otherwise fluffy crumb of your pizza dough, inhibiting it from drying out and puffing up as the pizza bakes. Even if you manage to get the crust cooked all the way through, a pool of sauce will instill a mushy and unpleasant texture as your pizza sits in the pan. Watery sauce also creates a soup out of any toppings you pile on and might even cause a thick layer of cheese to slide off the slice entirely, making a real mess.

The solution is a thick, almost paste-like sauce. Whether you're making pizza sauce from scratch or using your favorite store-bought pizza sauce, reducing it down is a key to elevating the sauce. A reduction will both thicken it and concentrate the rich umami-flavor, which will keep your Chicago-style pizza delicious and mess-free. Reducing tomato sauce is a practice in patience as it takes about an hour at a steady simmer.