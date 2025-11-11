8 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Chicago-Style Pizza

Can't decide whether you want to make a pizza or a classic casserole tonight? Well, then, deep dish, Chicago-style pizza may be your best option. This is not the flat, thin-crusted pizza you order from Domino's Pizza or snag a frozen version of from your grocery store. Chicago-style deep dish pizza has layers upon layers of cheese and toppings, necessitating the use of a fork and knife to get through a slice. If you're in Chicago, you should grab a deep dish at a famed local restaurant, but if you're outside of the Windy City, you may assume that you're simply out of luck. That's not true, provided you can figure out how to make your own deep dish pizza at home.

Constructing a good deep dish pizza isn't exactly an easy task, but you can ensure that your pie comes out perfectly every time if you know what mistakes to avoid. That's why we spoke to Chicago pizza legend and World Pizza Champion Tony Gemignani to get the scoop on what you shouldn't do when you're making Chicago-style deep dish at home. Avoid these mistakes, and you may find that you don't have to book a ticket to Chicago to get your pizza fix after all.