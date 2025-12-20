Why Sushi-Making Is Such A Difficult Cooking Technique To Master

Out of all the hardest cooking techniques to master, sushi may be the most difficult. While there are some schools or programs out there that claim you can be a professional sushi chef in just a handful of weeks, the truth is that it takes much, much longer than that to properly train and practice these precise skills. In Japan, the mecca of sushi, people train for at least a decade to earn the highly esteemed and honorable title of head sushi chef, known as "itamae" in Japanese.

Aspiring chefs need to first find a sushi master to take them on as an apprentice, and start at the very bottom of the ladder with simply cleaning and observing, then moving on to learning to make sushi rice. After getting the hang of the rice, they then move on to basic prep work of ingredients and the beginnings of breaking down fish. It may take years of this before an apprentice is even allowed to use proper sushi knives. Then comes learning to select and perfectly prepare the fish, as well as how to interact with dining patrons.

Of course, if you're just making casual sushi at home for yourself or friends, no one expects you to be a true sushi master. However, even making nigiri at home is not easy. Make sure you have fresh, sushi-grade fish from a reputable source, along with properly seasoned rice. With these 10 tools you need for great homemade sushi, you won't become an itamae overnight, but your sushi will definitely improve with practice and patience.