15 Of The Hardest Cooking Techniques To Master, According To Chefs

For some, it might be just a necessary and somewhat cumbersome part of being an adult, but if cooking is your hobby, or you do it as a living, you'll know that the sky is the limit when it comes to challenging yourself. Cooking is an art and a science. It takes practice, finesse, and an understanding of flavor, measurements, and heat. It can be as simple as boiling an egg or as complicated as crafting an exquisite piece of sushi.

There are many viewpoints on what constitutes the most challenging kitchen techniques. For Chef Jeremy Ford of Stubborn Seed in Las Vegas, it all comes down to the interconnectedness of each element. "True mastery comes from understanding how salt, acid, fat, and heat interact with each ingredient and knowing how to adjust in real time," he said. "It's subtle, but it separates good cooking from great cooking."

But what are some specific techniques that are considered harder than the rest? We spoke to a wide range of chefs to find out which cooking methods are the most challenging, from the seemingly foolproof to the mind-numbingly complex.