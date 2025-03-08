We Asked 4 Sushi Chefs: The 10 Tools You Need For Great Homemade Sushi

Nothing beats sidling up to a sushi bar and watching as the sushi chefs slice, dice, and mold a stunning roll or create the perfect plate of futomaki. It can be quite the show. But sometimes, we just don't have the time or desire to go out. And, let's be honest, there's something enjoyable in recreating all those spectacular rolls at home to see if you nailed it or ended up with a giant mess that, while delicious, is totally unworthy of the gram.

One way to guarantee a stunning, photo-worthy roll is by making sure you have the right tools. You may think that the only thing that matters is having the right ingredients. But that's only half the equation. We spoke to several sushi chefs who told us that there are several tools you should have in your arsenal in order to create that perfect plate of sushi. It doesn't matter which kind of fish you're using or which of the 11 different types of sushi you're creating. As long as you have the right equipment, you can assemble a stunning meal worthy of your favorite Japanese restaurant every time.