We Asked 4 Sushi Chefs: The 10 Tools You Need For Great Homemade Sushi
Nothing beats sidling up to a sushi bar and watching as the sushi chefs slice, dice, and mold a stunning roll or create the perfect plate of futomaki. It can be quite the show. But sometimes, we just don't have the time or desire to go out. And, let's be honest, there's something enjoyable in recreating all those spectacular rolls at home to see if you nailed it or ended up with a giant mess that, while delicious, is totally unworthy of the gram.
One way to guarantee a stunning, photo-worthy roll is by making sure you have the right tools. You may think that the only thing that matters is having the right ingredients. But that's only half the equation. We spoke to several sushi chefs who told us that there are several tools you should have in your arsenal in order to create that perfect plate of sushi. It doesn't matter which kind of fish you're using or which of the 11 different types of sushi you're creating. As long as you have the right equipment, you can assemble a stunning meal worthy of your favorite Japanese restaurant every time.
Rice cooker
When it comes to making sushi, the most important ingredient is fish. But the second most important is rice. While it's easy to make a pot of rice on the stove, if you don't pay attention, any number of mistakes could be made. It might not be cooked enough, or you could end up with a burnt mess stuck to the bottom of the pan. It's for these reasons and many others that Joel Hammond, chef de cuisine at Uchi West Hollywood, believes that "people will get frustrated and give up trying to cook rice properly." Luckily, there's an easy way to avoid any and all rice-making mishaps: get a rice cooker.
A rice cooker may very well be one of the greatest kitchen tools ever created. Hammond even believes it to be the "most important" tool to have when making sushi because it takes all the guesswork out of cooking rice and "will make [everyone's] lives so much easier!" You simply measure out the grain, fill the machine with water, press a button, and walk away. It couldn't be easier. The cooker will turn off once the rice is ready and, depending on which rice cooker you use, it'll keep the rice nice and warm until you turn it off.Even better, if you choose the right one, you could end up with an appliance that not only cooks rice, but steams a variety of other ingredients as well, making stressful dinners a thing of the past.
Rice paddle
Now that you have the rice cooker, you need a tool to scoop out the rice. Sure, you could use a standard spoon from your silverware drawer or even go so far as to grab a nice, big, metal serving spoon. While both will move your perfectly cooked rice from the cooker to your seaweed, they could ruin your rice.
Instead, a rice paddle, also known as a shamoji in Japanese, would be the way to go. Once the rice is done, you want to cut into it and toss it in the steamer to release any extra moisture that may be left after the cooking is finished. This extra step will give the rice volume and may even make it fluffier. "A rice paddle [also] allows you to stir the vinegar into the rice without smashing the grains and ruining the texture," explains Jesse Ito, chef and co-owner of Royal Sushi & Izakaya.
While you could use the plastic paddle that probably came with your rice cooker, Mark Okuda, the owner and chef at The Brothers Sushi, recommends buying a wooden paddle. Typically made of cedar, Okuda says the paddle tends to absorb the vinegar, making it "more aromatic [and bringing a] nice balance to the sushi rice." But the real reason we love a paddle is because it will spread the rice evenly over the seaweed or help form a nice, uniform mound on the plate.
Chef's knife
"Investing in a knife is the best place for any home cook to start especially if you are curious about making sushi at home," explains Jesse Ito. Typically between 6 to 12 inches long, a chef's knife can be used to chop, slice, dice, and cut pretty much any ingredient found in your kitchen. However, it isn't just used to prepare ingredients, it's often used for the finished product as well.
"Clean cuts, even at home, is quintessentially one of the most important parts when it comes to aesthetics," declares Earl Aguilar, the culinary director of Sushi Note Omakase. From the perfectly julienned carrots, cucumbers, and avocados to the impeccable cuts of California roll, a chef's knife should be used in the sushi-making process from start to finish, and "you can't do that with a dull knife," Ito explains. "Good knives are expensive, but they last for decades (even generations)," he continues. "Better to buy one great one than ten mediocre ones." So, if you're going to invest in one good knife, we'd recommend something a little shorter because you'll have more control while cutting. Since the art of making sushi is all about fine lines and control, we'd opt for a 6-inch knife or the 8-inch option.
Fish fillet knife
With so many knives to choose from, how do you know which one is best for sushi? Most knives have a specific purpose, and while some are extremely sharp and specifically made for cutting fruits and vegetables, others are dull and designed to gently spread mayonnaise or butter on a piece of bread. Naturally, among this vast group, there is a knife that's best used for cutting fish, and unsurprisingly, it's called a fish fillet knife.
If fish is a staple on your weekly menu, then a fish fillet knife is an absolute must. What makes this tool the ideal choice is its versatility and unique characteristics. Not only does this knife make stunning slices, it has more flexibility than your standard chef knife, which means it will adapt to the flesh, making even and uniform cuts. This flexibility also means that once it's cut, the protein will slip from the blade easily, and slicing a whole filet in minutes will seem like an effortless task.
Typically made of stainless steel, the knife will stay in tip-top condition with minimal risk of corrosion from the moist ingredients. But these knives aren't just for filleting. If you prefer to catch (or purchase) the whole fish, this same knife can also be used to clean and gut the fish, as well as remove the scales and fins.
Sharpening stone
No matter how much money you spend, if you use your knives regularly, even the best knife in the world eventually becomes dull. A dull knife leads to unaesthetic and ragged cuts, but it is also a quite dangerous tool to have in the kitchen. Since a dull knife won't easily glide through your protein, you may have to apply more pressure to get it through. More pressure could cause you to lose your grip, allowing the knife to slip, thereby possibly leading to an injury that could, in the worst case, land you in the hospital. But there is a simple way to avoid all this: invest in a sharpening stone.
Unlike steel, which simply hones the knife, a stone actually sharpens it by creating a brand new edge with which to cut. While buying it is the first step, knowing how to use a sharpening stone will lead to a razor sharp knife that will easily slice through your ingredients with little to no effort. So, if you really want to create restaurant-worthy sushi at home, a knife is a must, but a sharpening stone is a necessity.
Cutting board
Another necessary tool for any home cook is a cutting board. It doesn't matter if you're preparing a romantic meal for two or a huge multiple-course experience for 20 guests, a cutting board is absolutely essential. They're so important that most chefs tend to have a collection in a variety of shapes and sizes. They even go so far as to have certain boards for proteins while others are reserved specifically for fruits and vegetables. This is mainly done to prevent any possible cross-contamination.
Cutting boards are not only limited to wood. These days, they are also commonly made of plastic, glass, or stone. The choice of the material mostly depends on how you'll be using your board. While a plastic board might be great for fruits and vegetables and requires less maintenance since it can go straight into the dishwasher, stone and wood are better suited for raw proteins. Stone is a non-porous material while some types of wood have natural compounds which prevent the growth of harmful bacteria, especially when cleaned immediately after their use.
When slicing fresh fish, the best option is to go with a large, sturdy, wooden board. If you opt for this cutting board, the fish will stay put and there's no danger that it will slide off, so you'll be able to assemble several fillets on the same board before you assemble and serve sushi.
Fish tweezers
Imagine sitting down to an amazing seafood dinner, taking a bite, and discovering that there are sharp and pointy fish bones on your palate. It can be one of the most disconcerting things to happen and could potentially ruin a delightful meal. Not to mention that they are a serious chocking hazard. While finding a bone or two in a cooked piece of fish is not fun, coming across one in a piece of sushi is truly dire. So, before you start slicing and rolling, the first thing you should do is inspect that beautiful piece of fish to make sure all the bones have been removed. If they haven't, you'll need to remove them yourself, which means you'll need a set of fish tweezers.
"Although most Asian markets and butcher shops can break down the fish for you. Often times there are still pin bones that need removal," explains Earl Aguilar, which is why he says that a pair of fish tweezers is an indispensable sushi tool. Using a UV light can help you locate those few lingering bones with certain types of fish, but pulling them out is another story. Because they're so small and slippery, it's practically impossible to pull them out with your fingers. But a set a fish tweezers will make this task a breeze since they can grab the bone and maintain a firm hold until it's been completely removed from the flesh.
Bamboo mat
Though there are many sushi varieties — even sushi rolls that don't include raw fish — the most recognizable form seems to be the classic maki roll. Usually, this roll is made with a piece of dried seaweed that is filled with rice and fresh fish or vegetables. The ingredients are wrapped into a compact roll, which is then sliced into perfect sushi bites. Despite being such a s familiar sushi item, maki roll seems like a daunting form to make at home. After all, how are you supposed to keep that roll in a perfect cylinder without it falling apart as you slice and eat it? Turns out, it's pretty easy, as long as you have a bamboo mat, aka makisu.
Chef Joel Hammond tells us that you "absolutely need a makisu for your first couple of sushi rolls." This simple tool takes up no room in your kitchen and will make all the difference when it comes to forming your first or your hundredth sushi roll because it has the power to keep everything in place, especially if you follow chef Masaharu Morimoto's filling ratio advice. Simply place all your ingredients on the mat and then roll it up in a nice, tight cylinder. Make sure to give the bamboo mat a couple of extra squeezes to ensure the roll doesn't fall apart. Then, remove the maki from the mat, slice, serve, and enjoy.
Chopsticks
Using chopsticks when eating sushi always makes the whole experience feel somewhat extra special. While it takes plenty of practice to get those two sticks to transport a piece of sushi roll or a chunky nigiri to your mouth, everyone always seems to want to give it a try, at least once during the entire course of the meal. Though we mainly associate chopsticks with this use, this isn't their only purpose. In fact, there are several other ways to use chopsticks in the kitchen. Even Mark Okuda says he uses them all throughout the sushi-making process, especially when creating sushi rolls.
"For me, I'm so used to using chopsticks to pass the food," he explains. "For example the bamboo roller — you have the rice, the seaweed, you can add your essential proteins... I like to transfer it with the chopsticks over any other essential [tool]," he continues. What's more, once you've used the chopsticks to make your sushi, you can then use those same sticks to eat your meal, which makes cleanup much easier.
Bowls
Once you've finished making all those delicious rolls and stunning nigiri, it's time to eat. You could keep it classic and serve sushi on a wooden serving tray or go casual and place it one of your weeknight dinner plates. But no matter how you serve your sushi, the one thing you absolutely must have is a bowl or two for dipping. There are zillions from which to choose, including plain glass bowls and the traditional ceramic vessels that are usually intricately painted. There are also those divided into two or three compartments that can hold a few different sauces. These are our favorites as we can keep our soy sauce and our wasabi separate. Dipping bowls are the finishing touch on your presentation. They show that you took that extra step to make the meal feel complete.
While the sauce bowls are important, Mark Okuda tells us he has another bowl on his counter whenever he's preparing a roll or nigiri — a small bowl of water. It may not seem like much, but the chef says it's a crucial part of his sushi-making process because the water prevents the rice from sticking to his fingers and hands while he shapes little rice rectangles or presses the rice onto the seaweed for one of the restaurant's classic rolls. Even though these bowls serve completely different purposes, they're both important and will make the sushi experience even more engaging.