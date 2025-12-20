The Fastest Way To Cook Ribs That Are Still Tender And Juicy

It can take hours to cook ribs low and slow enough to achieve tenderness that makes the meat just fall off the bone. If you try to hurry the process, you might end up with undercooked ribs. In that scenario, a structural protein in the ribs called collagen would not get hot enough to dissolve, resulting in tough and gristly meat.

So is there a way to cook ribs quickly while still making sure that they come out tender and juicy? Tasting Table spoke with chef Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN to find out. Gellman said that using an Instant Pot could help you achieve juicy ribs in much less time than braising or using a slow cooker. She told us, "an Instant Pot is a pressure cooker, which uses high pressure steam (a moist heat cooking method) to cook food quickly."

Moist heat cooking is a method that uses incredibly hot liquid or steam to tenderize tough cuts of meat like short ribs by encouraging collagen to break down more quickly. Your Instant Pot is the secret to juicier short ribs because it traps steam in a high-pressure chamber, essentially amplifying the results of hours of slow cooking so that the ribs are done in around 30 minutes. As Gellman told us, "Because it is a moist environment, it keeps the ribs from drying out and they maintain any flavor, spices, and seasonings that have been added ... more so than if the ribs were cooked on a grill, in an oven, or in a dry heat method."