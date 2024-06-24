Your Instant Pot Is The Secret To Juicier Short Ribs
Short ribs are best when cooked low and slow, which is why braising is the most common method that recipes call for. Braising allows the rib to tenderize and develop deeper flavors, resulting in a delectable dish that always impresses. Cooked too quickly, short ribs don't get the chance to tenderize, and the result is tough, chewy meat that doesn't have the fall-off-the-bone quality that the cut is known for. However, stovetop or oven braising takes several hours, and slow cookers require six to eight hours, so if you're pressed for time but still want tender, juicy short ribs, your Instant Pot is the ideal shortcut.
The Instant Pot works wonders for short ribs because it uses high pressure to significantly reduce the cooking time while still achieving the effects of traditional braising. The pressure cooking process allows the meat fibers to break down more quickly, resulting in perfect short ribs in a fraction of the time. Additionally, the sealed environment of the Instant Pot helps to lock in flavors and moisture, ensuring the meat remains succulent and flavorful. This method saves time and simplifies the cooking process.
How to braise short ribs in the Instant Pot
For best results, making short ribs in the Instant Pot should follow the initial steps of traditional braised short ribs to avoid the common mistakes that can impact your dish. This means searing the meat, cooking aromatics, deglazing, and adding liquid to the pot. You won't need to reduce the liquid, however, as this will happen in the pressure cooking process. The main difference comes in the cook time. Instant Pot short ribs need just about an hour altogether.
You can adapt short rib recipes that call for a traditional braise for the Instant Pot following those steps. For our red wine-braised short ribs, for example, follow the recipe through step six, but don't simmer the wine for 10 minutes — instead, simply add in the broth and secure the Instant Pot lid. Select the manual high-pressure function and cook for 45 minutes, then let release naturally for 15 minutes. The result is tender, flavorful short ribs that taste like they've been simmering all day. The Instant Pot saves hours compared to traditional braising and ensures consistently delicious results.