Your Instant Pot Is The Secret To Juicier Short Ribs

Short ribs are best when cooked low and slow, which is why braising is the most common method that recipes call for. Braising allows the rib to tenderize and develop deeper flavors, resulting in a delectable dish that always impresses. Cooked too quickly, short ribs don't get the chance to tenderize, and the result is tough, chewy meat that doesn't have the fall-off-the-bone quality that the cut is known for. However, stovetop or oven braising takes several hours, and slow cookers require six to eight hours, so if you're pressed for time but still want tender, juicy short ribs, your Instant Pot is the ideal shortcut.

The Instant Pot works wonders for short ribs because it uses high pressure to significantly reduce the cooking time while still achieving the effects of traditional braising. The pressure cooking process allows the meat fibers to break down more quickly, resulting in perfect short ribs in a fraction of the time. Additionally, the sealed environment of the Instant Pot helps to lock in flavors and moisture, ensuring the meat remains succulent and flavorful. This method saves time and simplifies the cooking process.