11 Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Short Ribs, According To A Trained Chef

The short ribs you see at the store can come from three areas: chuck ribs are cut from the shoulder, back ribs are the same ones attached to your rib roasts and ribeyes, and "plate" short ribs come from the area where those back ribs extend down around the steer's belly.

All three cuts of beef ribs are tough and need slow cooking, but there are differences between them. The back ribs usually have less meat on them because every ounce left on the bones is an ounce not sold at a premium as a rib roast or steak. Plate ribs are thick and meatier, like the meat of the neighboring brisket. Chuck ribs are the kind you'll usually see in your grocer's showcase, and like chuck roasts, they're meaty and flavorful. Cooking methods for all three are similar, as long as they're cut the same way, so the differences only really matter when a recipe specifies one or another.

A more pertinent detail is how they're cut. You'll often see short ribs in squared-off, almost cubical chunks cut from individual ribs, which may be described as "square cut" or "English cut." Alternatively, you may see them cut into long, flat strips that incorporate pieces of several rib bones. Those are usually referred to as a "flanken" cut, though you may see them simply described as "short ribs for Korean BBQ" because that's a popular use case for them.