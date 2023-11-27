Instead Of A Full Boil, Simmer Beef For A More Tender Texture

Cozy beef dishes like a traditional stew or braised brisket make wonderful dinners when the temperature dips. When you put that pot on the stove, however, keep an eye on the liquid and always adjust the heat to avoid boiling for the best flavor and texture. It might be tempting to turn up the heat thinking dinner will be on the table sooner, but the higher heat of boiling can make beef stringy and dry.

Moist, low-heat cooking methods work best for the tougher cuts of meat called for in braised and stewed recipes. These cuts have more tendons which can be chewy and unpleasant if they aren't cooked properly. Boiling can actually contract and toughen up tendons and muscle, but cooking meat at the lower temperature of a simmer will do the opposite, dissolving the collagen in those tough parts into gelatin and giving the beef a wonderful mouthfeel and flavor.