Geoffrey Zakarian Braises Short Ribs In A Full Bottle Of Red Wine

Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian is spilling the beans — or rather, the wine — on his secret to perfectly braised short ribs, sharing that he doesn't just use a splash of wine in his recipe — he uses the entire bottle. During an episode of Food Network's "The Kitchen," Zakarian demonstrated how he uses red wine to infuse his short ribs with rich, complex taste.

By using a full bottle of wine, ideally, a Bordeaux or Burgundy, Zakarian ensures that every bite is packed with a bold, robust wine flavor that is a hallmark of this dish and will leave you craving more. Both Bordeaux and Burgundy wines have rich, dark red fruit flavors like plum and black currant in Bordeaux and cherry and blackberries in Burgundy. These dark red fruits all marry with the savory flavors of the short ribs beautifully.

But why use a whole bottle? It's all about depth of flavor. The wine is a flavor enhancer that imparts the short ribs with intense, fruity notes. As the ribs braise low and slow in the wine, they soak up all of its delicious flavors, resulting in a dish that's bursting with savory goodness.