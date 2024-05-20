The Wine Tip To Remember For More Flavorful Beef Short Ribs

Short ribs rise above the usual beefy plate pleasures, with some folks even preferring them over steaks. Cooking with short ribs comes at a lower price point than steaks while remaining true to the "three T's" of sumptuous cooked meats: tender, tempting, and tasty. That said, there's definitely an art to creating delectable beef short ribs. Technique matters, and there's one tip you'll want to remember. It involves red wine and some braising magic.

Rather than dousing the short ribs with wine, or even marinating them over time, the key lies in using wine to deglaze the pan. The crucial part of getting this right is letting the wine reduce over a span of about 10 minutes, give or take. This allows the alcohol to evaporate, infusing your short ribs with deliciously concentrated flavor. Several approaches to this process exist, including variations on when to merge the ribs and wine. But the ultimate goal is to braise the short ribs after reducing the wine, typically in a Dutch oven or foil-wrapped oven pan.

Creating a gorgeous pan of red wine-braised short ribs in the oven sounds way more complicated than it actually is, so ditch the stress and follow a few simple steps. You'll end up with intensely flavorful beef short ribs as well as an open bottle of red wine to enjoy with the meal.