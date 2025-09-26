The Style Of Short Ribs You Should Use If You Want Them Cooking Quickly

Short ribs are notorious for becoming meltingly tender when cooked low and slow for a long period of time. They are especially delicious when seared and braised in a rich liquid, like these red wine-braised short ribs. While perfect for a cozy, rainy Sunday where you can spend hours leisurely waiting for the ribs to braise until they fall off the bone, not all meals can be so time-consuming and luxurious. We spoke with Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools, a website created to help others learn how to grill with step-by-step tutorials and photos, who recommends using flanken-style short ribs when looking for beef ribs that will cook quickly.

Thomas explains that flanken-style beef ribs, one of many various types of ribs, are "short ribs [that] are sliced thin across the bones; thus, each thin strip of beef has 3 to 4 cross sections of bone along one side." In other words, flanken ribs have been cut through the rib bone rather than between the rib bones. So, instead of seeing one long bone with the meat attached underneath, you'll see a few small sections of rib bones in each slice of flanken ribs, with the meat attached both between and underneath the bones. Extremely common in Korean cooking, you may have come across this type of marinated rib cut when eating Korean barbecue, known as galbi or sometimes kalbi.