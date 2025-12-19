The Case For Eating A Bigger Lunch Than Dinner While On Vacation

If you're trying to avoid overspending on food while vacationing, focusing on making lunch your largest meal of they day is a great way to still have the experience of dining out abroad while likely paying a bit less than you would for a similar dinner. Lunchtime is also a lovely way to experience a bit of foreign culture. That's especially true in Europe, where lunch is usually more lengthy and people tend to linger longer, socializing over a glass of wine as opposed to eating a sad lunch at their desks.

By having a big lunch in Italy, for example, you can save money by making an "apericena" your final meal of the evening, as you likely won't be hungry enough for a full-blown meal. It's essentially the Italian equivalent to happy hour, made up of aperitivos and small plates — and it's how Rick Steve's scored free snacks during his travels. Similarly, if you're traveling in Spain, have a large, leisurely lunch in the late afternoon and enjoy your company, some wine, and the atmosphere. Later, you can later follow this with traditional tapas for dinner.

Sometimes, tapas are actually free with your drinks or at least offered at reasonable prices, and you can snack on them until you're satisfied. Instead of a sit down dinner, you could also try a few things at various street food vendors or food hall vendors as your dinner. Rick Steves swears by the $5 kebabs found from European street carts, and the servings are usually large enough to share between two people. The world is really your oyster when you travel, especially if you don't need to adhere to a strict schedule, and a light dinner opens your evenings abroad to other experiences.