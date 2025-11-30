How Rick Steves Scores Free Snacks While Traveling In Europe

It's hardly groundbreaking to announce that Rick Steves is well-versed in "all things Europe." Yet for the average American, yearning to follow in the renowned traveler's footsteps can raise some financial anxiety. Let's be honest: European cuisine is delicious, but foodies can easily spend a small fortune. Luckily, Steves has some tried-and-tested hacks for budget-friendly dining. In an article shared on Rick Steves' Europe, he revealed his secret to scoring free snacks: ordering drinks.

You might have heard the phrase "liquid lunch," but this Italian trend takes the concept to a heartier level. An "apericena," Steves describes, is an Italian blend of "apertivo" (a late-afternoon tipple) and "cena" (meaning "dinner"). Essentially, it's like a European happy hour. Order an aperitivo and you'll usually receive something small to snack on, like a bowl of nuts. Find a bar offering apericena and drinks come accompanied by larger dishes, like Sicilian prawns or beef croquettes in salsa.

What better way to embrace the bitterness of an Aperol or zesty margarita? "If you're in need of only a small dinner, you can discreetly turn your cocktail into a light meal," Steves adds. Add that to his best tips for dining on vacations.