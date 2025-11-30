How Rick Steves Scores Free Snacks While Traveling In Europe
It's hardly groundbreaking to announce that Rick Steves is well-versed in "all things Europe." Yet for the average American, yearning to follow in the renowned traveler's footsteps can raise some financial anxiety. Let's be honest: European cuisine is delicious, but foodies can easily spend a small fortune. Luckily, Steves has some tried-and-tested hacks for budget-friendly dining. In an article shared on Rick Steves' Europe, he revealed his secret to scoring free snacks: ordering drinks.
You might have heard the phrase "liquid lunch," but this Italian trend takes the concept to a heartier level. An "apericena," Steves describes, is an Italian blend of "apertivo" (a late-afternoon tipple) and "cena" (meaning "dinner"). Essentially, it's like a European happy hour. Order an aperitivo and you'll usually receive something small to snack on, like a bowl of nuts. Find a bar offering apericena and drinks come accompanied by larger dishes, like Sicilian prawns or beef croquettes in salsa.
What better way to embrace the bitterness of an Aperol or zesty margarita? "If you're in need of only a small dinner, you can discreetly turn your cocktail into a light meal," Steves adds. Add that to his best tips for dining on vacations.
How to find the best experience
Learning how to earn free food is a fascinating insight into how Rick Steves stretches his budget when dining across Europe. However, the generosity of aperitivo snacks (and the availability of apericena) varies wildly on a venue-by-venue basis. To find the best experience, it's a question of online research or packing comfy shoes to walk until you find a suspiciously long queue.
In Italy, it's easy to find options for €10 to €20. The main trick is timing; these deals can be spotted along popular streets, but tend to flurry into action after 4pm. Remember to lower your expectations, too. Despite being one of the smartest budget food tips for hungry travelers, portion sizes can be humble. Unless you're already feeling stuffed, enjoy the free snacks, but be prepared to purchase a smaller bite to "top up" later.
Outside of Italy, it might still be possible to get free snacks with your drinks. Unfortunately, certain countries, like Portugal, have small-plate traditions without the aperitivo-style deals(some regions even make you pay for bread). Almeria, Spain, has a thriving tapas scene; ordering drinks there is a ticket to a free spread.If in doubt, an Italian restaurant is also never hard to find; whether you're in Berlin or Milan, there are plenty spread across Europe. Track down a trusty aperitivo, and enjoy a cheap slice of Italia.