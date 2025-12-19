Need More Sink Space? This Ikea Item Was Designed Just For You
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As home cooks with small kitchens know, the quest to maximize small kitchen space can be an ongoing battle. Apartment-dwelling foodies, here's lookin' at you — especially one-room gourmands, for whom the kitchen serves not just meals but also double duty as the dining room and studio space. To you, we offer one particular Ikea tool designed to broaden your kitchen horizons, and by "horizon," we mean "sink."
Introducing the Ikea Skoläst extendable sink container ($5.99). This narrow, in-sink shelf is adjustable to securely fit your unique sink size, creating an efficient basket for holding various tools around the sink. By storing sponges, scrubbers, and washcloths, the space-conscious Skoläst frees up the limited space beside your faucet for storing hand soap or other key items kept within reach — which can be particularly helpful for kitchens in historical buildings (i.e. with a pedestal sink).
The sink is a clever kitchen storage space that many foodies ignore, and this efficient storage tool helps folks get the most out of that space. For aesthetic-conscious home cooks, the one potential limitation here is that the Skoläst is currently available in just one color (jade green). Still, an unexpected splash of jade arguably performs a more eye-pleasing function than loose sponges and washcloths strewn across the sink (you can thank us later). Another feature we're loving about Ikea's Skoläst is that it can be oriented vertically (spanning the left or right flank of your sink) or horizontally (spanning the sink-back, beneath the faucet).
The Ikea Skoläst neatly extends sink space
If the Skoläst offers more storage capacity than you need, consider a smaller in-sink sponge holder. This stainless steel caddy by Toplife ($11.99 on Amazon) affixes to the inner sink basin wall using suction cups; wet sponges can be stored out of sight just below the countertop line and drip-dry mess-free. Sayonara to moldy, gross sponge trays.
To free up even more sink-adjacent real estate, try installing a few hooks on the wall behind the sink for hanging (and air-drying!) dish rags and dishwashing gloves. These renter-friendly, heavy-duty adhesive hooks by Jinshunfa ($13.99 for a medium-sized eight-pack on Amazon) can adhere to drywall or tile backsplashes without the need for drilling any holes. Plus, they boast a 4.5-out-of-5-star rating for strength based on over 48,000 customer reviews.
As for storage underneath the kitchen sink — which is often home to various cleaning supplies, spray bottles, and other cluttered sanitation ephemera — try enlisting the help of a few clear lidded storage bins. These bins can be neatly stacked to maximize vertical storage, while the transparent plastic makes it easy to see what's inside each container without digging. Or this lazy Susan turntable organizer by Amazon Basics ($12.82) could neatly hold and display all of your cleaning supplies beneath the sink, rotating to allow access to whatever spray bottle you need. The plastic material is also easily washable (just add water) for regular maintenance.