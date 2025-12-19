Need More Sink Space? This Ikea Item Was Designed Just For You

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As home cooks with small kitchens know, the quest to maximize small kitchen space can be an ongoing battle. Apartment-dwelling foodies, here's lookin' at you — especially one-room gourmands, for whom the kitchen serves not just meals but also double duty as the dining room and studio space. To you, we offer one particular Ikea tool designed to broaden your kitchen horizons, and by "horizon," we mean "sink."

Introducing the Ikea Skoläst extendable sink container ($5.99). This narrow, in-sink shelf is adjustable to securely fit your unique sink size, creating an efficient basket for holding various tools around the sink. By storing sponges, scrubbers, and washcloths, the space-conscious Skoläst frees up the limited space beside your faucet for storing hand soap or other key items kept within reach — which can be particularly helpful for kitchens in historical buildings (i.e. with a pedestal sink).

The sink is a clever kitchen storage space that many foodies ignore, and this efficient storage tool helps folks get the most out of that space. For aesthetic-conscious home cooks, the one potential limitation here is that the Skoläst is currently available in just one color (jade green). Still, an unexpected splash of jade arguably performs a more eye-pleasing function than loose sponges and washcloths strewn across the sink (you can thank us later). Another feature we're loving about Ikea's Skoläst is that it can be oriented vertically (spanning the left or right flank of your sink) or horizontally (spanning the sink-back, beneath the faucet).