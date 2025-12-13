The Absolute Best Fast Food Chain Holiday Drink We Tried
When the holidays roll around, the seasonal flavors they bring are some of the best parts. You get a festive peppermint stick, a splash of eggnog, or a dash of warming spices to give you that winter joy. But when it comes to fast food holiday drinks, some capture the essence of the season better than others. When ranking the top holiday drinks from fast food chains, we could do without some, like Chick-fil-A's Peppermint Chip Frosted Coffee or Starbucks' Iced Sugar Cookie Breve. The one that we'll be ordering on repeat, though, is Dunkin's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso.
Created in late 2024 in collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter, the limited-time Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso from Dunkin' has been winning over fans left and right. While the drink is made with only three ingredients, "sometimes simplicity really is best," declared our taste tester. You get a couple of espresso shots, some oat milk, and a few pumps of brown sugar syrup. All that is hand-shaken with ice to create a simple and delightful drink that fits perfectly into the flavors of the season.
"This drink feels like a sophisticated mocktail rather than your standard coffee drink," described our taste tester. You don't need any fancy holiday toppings, like whipped cream or peppermint crumbles, to make this stand out. The delicate balance of the bold espresso, the silky oat milk, and the brown sugar's molasses-like sweetness creates a drink that deserves to be on the permanent menu. You can still enjoy this holiday creation at your local Dunkin' for a limited time.
Fans love Dunkin's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso
We're not the only ones who have made this our go-to holiday drink for our coffee runs. Many have even said it's one they miss when it's not on the menu and that it tastes better than the Starbucks version. One Redditor declared it "the absolute most superior drink," adding that they are "praying it never leaves." If you like a bit of that strong coffee flavor coming through and just a subtle sweetness to round out the sip, this one may be for you.
However, many have said that the quality of the drink ultimately depends on how well it's made. Did they get the sweetness right? Did they add too much ice or milk? Was it shaken enough? While the ingredient list is simple, there's a lot that can go wrong. "It depends on who makes it for me personally. If it's made well, it's my favorite drink," stated one Reddit commenter. Employees have even said it's the most involved drink to make since it's not automated, so quality can vary depending on the location.
But what happens when this brown sugar syrup takes a hiatus like it's done before? You can still get your shaken espresso fix with a range of syrups, including French vanilla, caramel, or mocha. While it may not have that signature seasonal brown sugar flavor, you can create your own concoction by going for whole milk for a creamier texture and adding more sugar to level up the sweetness. For now, enjoy this fan favorite, and try our copycat Starbucks brown sugar oat milk shaken espresso recipe for a close-enough version when the drink is off the menu.