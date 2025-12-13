The Absolute Best Fast Food Chain Holiday Drink We Tried

When the holidays roll around, the seasonal flavors they bring are some of the best parts. You get a festive peppermint stick, a splash of eggnog, or a dash of warming spices to give you that winter joy. But when it comes to fast food holiday drinks, some capture the essence of the season better than others. When ranking the top holiday drinks from fast food chains, we could do without some, like Chick-fil-A's Peppermint Chip Frosted Coffee or Starbucks' Iced Sugar Cookie Breve. The one that we'll be ordering on repeat, though, is Dunkin's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso.

Created in late 2024 in collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter, the limited-time Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso from Dunkin' has been winning over fans left and right. While the drink is made with only three ingredients, "sometimes simplicity really is best," declared our taste tester. You get a couple of espresso shots, some oat milk, and a few pumps of brown sugar syrup. All that is hand-shaken with ice to create a simple and delightful drink that fits perfectly into the flavors of the season.

"This drink feels like a sophisticated mocktail rather than your standard coffee drink," described our taste tester. You don't need any fancy holiday toppings, like whipped cream or peppermint crumbles, to make this stand out. The delicate balance of the bold espresso, the silky oat milk, and the brown sugar's molasses-like sweetness creates a drink that deserves to be on the permanent menu. You can still enjoy this holiday creation at your local Dunkin' for a limited time.