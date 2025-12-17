19 Frozen Pizza Recalls That Rocked The United States

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pizza is one of America's favorite things, and frozen food is one of the modern world's greatest conveniences, so it's no wonder that frozen pizza is so popular. Once companies figured out the details of making a good-quality frozen pizza, the rush was on.

Admittedly, some frozen pizzas are better than others; that's just how it is with any product. But in a perfect world, we should be confident that whether a frozen pizza is good, bad, or mediocre, it's safe to eat.

The unhappy truth is that even in the tightly controlled food industry, mistakes sometimes happen, and those lapses can lead to recalls. Recalls can feel almost like a personal betrayal when they affect a food you love, and realistically, just about everyone loves pizza. We've verified 19 frozen pizza recalls so far this century, affecting companies both large and small, that shocked the nation's pizza lovers.