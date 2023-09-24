Over 4,000 Pounds Of Frozen Meat Pizza Recalled Due To Undeclared Soy

In another round of major recalls over undeclared allergens, a local North Dakotan snacks company is pulling most of its frozen pizza product from the shelves due to unlisted soy content. Green Valley Foods — better known as the company behind Grubberputz's Premium Snacks — has announced a recall for 4,062 pounds of frozen meat pizzas that were distributed to grocery retailers in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Montana. According to the FDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announcement, the recall applies to five flavors of Grubberputz's Premium Pizza: Taco, 3-Meater, Hog Unit, House Special, and Pepperoni.

While soy allergies are much more prevalent in children and commonly go away by the age of 3, they still form one of the major categories of the most common food allergies in adults. Symptoms can vary from minor issues of swelling, hives, itchiness, and runny noses, to more serious issues such as difficulty breathing, vomiting, diarrhea, and fainting. So far, there have been no reported health issues from the recalled Grubberputz frozen pizzas; however, the FDA urges any consumers experiencing symptoms to contact their health provider as soon as possible.