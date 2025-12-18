Transform Cinnamon Rolls Into A Fruity Treat With An Iconic Pie Filling

Bakeshops with cinnamon rolls are all over the country, offering a long list of unconventional and whimsical fillings. But you don't have to go to a bakeshop for novel cinnamon rolls when you can make them yourself. Many unexpected fillings for cinnamon rolls are available on grocery store shelves or already in your pantry. If you want to put a fruity twist on cinnamon rolls, cherry pie filling is an iconic ingredient you need to try.

Cherry pie filling has many different uses, including as a stuffer for all kinds of baked goods from kolaches to pastries and thumbprint cookies. Bursting with a sweet, tart flavor, cherry pie filling brightens up cinnamon rolls. Its gooey texture, with a pop of whole fruit, also supplies a delicious contrast to the chewy, soft, fluffy crumb of the rolls. While you can pick up cherry pie filling at the grocery store, making cherry pie filling from scratch couldn't be easier — just simmer fresh or frozen cherries with sugar and a cornstarch slurry until thick and gelatinous.

Once the filling has set and cooled in the fridge, you can add it to a conventional cinnamon roll recipe. After spreading a layer of cinnamon, sugar, and butter over the rolled-out dough, spread a thin layer of cherry pie filling on top before rolling them up and slicing them. Proceed with the recipe, whether it be a second proofing or directly into the oven.