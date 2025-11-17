Combine Canned Cinnamon Rolls With This Other Store-Bought Dough For A Unique Treat
There's nothing wrong with classic desserts, but there also seems to be a trend towards the creative in the culinary world today. Cronuts, brookies, and hybrid pie-cheesecakes are all part of the Franken-dessert movement. So, let us alert you to the next recipe to try at home: Combining canned cinnamon rolls with store-bought cookie dough for a unique and delicious treat.
Canned cinnamon rolls have countless creative spins, many of which include unraveling their spirals to stuff them with more ingredients. In this case, you'll be stuffing cooking dough into your cinnamon roll dough as if it were that thin homemade layer of cinnamon, brown sugar, and butter. Since both store-bought products are premade, this is essentially a two-ingredient recipe with show-stopping results. Plus, a quick glance at the back of canned cinnamon rolls and store-bought cookie dough reveals that both products require similar cooking times and temperatures, so you won't have to worry about making any adjustments.
To make cookie-stuffed cinnamon rolls, start by unraveling the cinnamon roll dough. Then, use a rolling pin to roll out the cookie dough into a thin sheet that you'll cut into the same-sized strips as the uncoiled cinnamon rolls. Place the cut cookie dough strips on top of the cinnamon roll strips and roll them back up before placing them in the oven to bake. The cookies and rolls will be doubly gooey and chewy on the inside, with the cookie batter oozing out to create a crispy topping.
Cookie and cinnamon roll combinations
There are as many cookie dough flavors as there are cookie dough brands, which means you can make a wide variety of cookie-stuffed cinnamon rolls. Sweet and spicy cinnamon rolls pair well with all kinds of cookie flavors, from chocolate to peanut butter, so experiment away! Add more baking spices to cinnamon rolls with the help of gingerbread cookie dough. Pillsbury has a pumpkin spice cookie dough and a caramel apple cookie dough to make fall-inspired cookie-stuffed cinnamon rolls. A double chocolate cherry cookie dough-stuffed cinnamon roll would be the perfect combination to house dollops of cherry compote.
You can also bring a homemade touch to both elements of your Franken-dessert with simple add-ins. You can instantly improve store-bought cookie dough by mixing in baking spices and extracts. For example, try adding espresso powder to chocolate chip cookies or coarse salt to any flavor cookie dough to balance the sweetness and bring out their true flavors. Bring a homemade topping to your cookie cinnamon rolls with the help of roasted or candied nuts like pecans, pistachios, and slivered almonds. Boost the flavor of cinnamon rolls by amping up the cinnamon, sprinkling more cinnamon, brown sugar, and butter on top of the rolls before sliding them into the oven. For that matter, you could add extra cinnamon to double chocolate or snickerdoodle cookie dough so that the cinnamon rolls are as spiced on the inside as they are on top.