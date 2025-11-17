Combine Canned Cinnamon Rolls With This Other Store-Bought Dough For A Unique Treat

There's nothing wrong with classic desserts, but there also seems to be a trend towards the creative in the culinary world today. Cronuts, brookies, and hybrid pie-cheesecakes are all part of the Franken-dessert movement. So, let us alert you to the next recipe to try at home: Combining canned cinnamon rolls with store-bought cookie dough for a unique and delicious treat.

Canned cinnamon rolls have countless creative spins, many of which include unraveling their spirals to stuff them with more ingredients. In this case, you'll be stuffing cooking dough into your cinnamon roll dough as if it were that thin homemade layer of cinnamon, brown sugar, and butter. Since both store-bought products are premade, this is essentially a two-ingredient recipe with show-stopping results. Plus, a quick glance at the back of canned cinnamon rolls and store-bought cookie dough reveals that both products require similar cooking times and temperatures, so you won't have to worry about making any adjustments.

To make cookie-stuffed cinnamon rolls, start by unraveling the cinnamon roll dough. Then, use a rolling pin to roll out the cookie dough into a thin sheet that you'll cut into the same-sized strips as the uncoiled cinnamon rolls. Place the cut cookie dough strips on top of the cinnamon roll strips and roll them back up before placing them in the oven to bake. The cookies and rolls will be doubly gooey and chewy on the inside, with the cookie batter oozing out to create a crispy topping.