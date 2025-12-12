Classic Raspberry Sufganiyot Recipe (Jelly Donuts for Hanukkah)

The classic raspberry sufganiyot might just be all you'll want to eat this Hanukkah season. For a taste of nostalgia with a touch of homemade gourmet, these fried yeasted donuts hit all the marks.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, who first learned to make these jam-filled puffed balls of dough from her own Russian grandmother in Israel, sufganiyot are traditional Jewish jelly-filled donuts that are served during Hanukkah, and they're easier to make at home than you might think. Making sufganiyot from scratch lets you control the filling and sweetness levels, while simultaneously producing a fresher, fluffier donut than any store-bought version.

Our recipe starts by making our very own raspberry jam, just to give it a bespoke touch that will remind you of grandma's kitchen. We then use a light yeast dough that fries up golden and pillowy, and we fill it with the fresh jam until it's nearly bursting. What you end up with are warm, sugar-dusted donuts with bright raspberry centers that will quickly become the focus of your Hanukkah celebration.