Classic Raspberry Sufganiyot Recipe (Jelly Donuts For Hanukkah)

By Ksenia Prints
Plate full of raspberry sufganiyot with more in background Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

The classic raspberry sufganiyot might just be all you'll want to eat this Hanukkah season. For a taste of nostalgia with a touch of homemade gourmet, these fried yeasted donuts hit all the marks.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, who first learned to make these jam-filled puffed balls of dough from her own Russian grandmother in Israel, sufganiyot are traditional Jewish jelly-filled donuts that are served during Hanukkah, and they're easier to make at home than you might think. Making sufganiyot from scratch lets you control the filling and sweetness levels, while simultaneously producing a fresher, fluffier donut than any store-bought version.

Our recipe starts by making our very own raspberry jam, just to give it a bespoke touch that will remind you of grandma's kitchen. We then use a light yeast dough that fries up golden and pillowy, and we fill it with the fresh jam until it's nearly bursting. What you end up with are warm, sugar-dusted donuts with bright raspberry centers that will quickly become the focus of your Hanukkah celebration.

Gather the ingredients for classic raspberry sufganiyot

ingredients Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

To make the easy raspberry jam we will use as filling for these sufganiyot, you'll need fresh raspberries, sugar,  lemon juice, and cornstarch for thickening. For the donuts themselves, you'll need warm milk, active dry yeast, sugar, all-purpose flour,  eggs, salt, vegetable oil, and powdered sugar for dusting.

Step 1: Combine the jam ingredients

raspberries, sugar and lemon juice in saucepan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Combine the raspberries, sugar, and lemon juice in a saucepan.

Step 2: Cook the jam

raspberry jam in saucepan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Cook over medium heat for 8-10 minutes until thickened. Crush any remaining berries.

Step 3: Make a cornstarch slurry

Hand whisking cornstarch mix Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Mix the cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of water.

Step 4: Stir in the cornstarch

raspberry jam in saucepan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Stir the cornstarch slurry into the jam and cook 1 minute more. Set aside to cool completely.

Step 5: Make the yeast mixture

Yeast mix in bowl with spoon Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Mix ¾ cup of warm milk, yeast, and sugar in a small bowl. Let stand 10 minutes until foamy.

Step 6: Combine the dough ingredients

Kneading dough Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

In a large bowl, combine the flour, eggs, salt, remaining milk, oil, and yeast mixture, and knead until smooth and elastic, about 8-10 minutes.

Step 7: Let the dough rise

Punching risen dough in bowl Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Place the dough in an oiled bowl, cover, and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 45 minutes.

Step 8: Divide the dough in 8 parts

Dough cut into 8 triangles and bench scraper Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Roll the dough on a floured surface and cut it into 8 uniform portions.

Step 9: Roll into balls

Dough cut into balls and bench scraper Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Shape each piece of dough into 3 balls and let them rise for 10 minutes.

Step 10: Preheat the oil

Hot oil in pot Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Heat the oil to 350 F in a deep pot.

Step 11: Fry the sufganiyot

Fried donuts in pot Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Fry the donuts until golden on both sides, for about 2 minutes per side.

Step 12: Drain the sufganiyot

Fried donuts on paper towels Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Drain the donuts on paper towels.

Step 13: Fill the sufganiyot

Piping jam into sufganiyot Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Cool the donuts slightly, then fill them with the jam using a pastry bag.

Step 14: Dust with sugar and serve

Plate full of raspberry sufganiyot with teapot besides them Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Dust with powdered sugar and serve.

What can I serve with sufganiyot?

Classic Raspberry Sufganiyot Recipe (Jelly Donuts for Hanukkah)

Our classic sufganiyot are warm, sugar-dusted donuts with bright raspberry centers that will quickly become the focus of your Hanukkah celebration.

Plate full of raspberry sufganiyot with more in background
Nutrition

Calories per Serving 279
Total Fat 14.1 g
Saturated Fat 1.3 g
Trans Fat 0.1 g
Cholesterol 17.3 mg
Total Carbohydrates 33.7 g
Dietary Fiber 1.8 g
Total Sugars 9.4 g
Sodium 111.9 mg
Protein 4.7 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
What is the history of sufganiyot and how did they come to be associated with Hanukkah?

Close up on sufganiyot with one cut in half Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Sufganiyot is the Hebrew name for jelly-filled Hanukkah donuts, a name that stems from the root "sponge" and refers to their appearance, their fluffy texture, and their ability to soak up oil and a sweet filling. They are only one of the many international forms of donuts, and are closely related to Polish paczki.

In fact, sufganiyot have their roots in Eastern European Jewish communities, where fried pastries were common treats during winter celebrations. The tradition of eating all sorts of fried foods during Hanukkah stems from the holiday's central miracle: when the Maccabees barricaded themselves in the Second Temple in Jerusalem, they found only enough sacred oil to light the menorah for one day, yet it miraculously burned for eight days. To commemorate this miracle, Jews eat foods prepared in oil during the eight-day festival.

While latkes (potato pancakes, called "draniki" in Russian and "rosti" in Swiss) became the dominant fried food in Eastern European Jewish communities, sufganiyot gained popularity in Israel starting in the 1920s. Today, sufganiyot have become essential to Hanukkah celebrations in Israel, and are spreading to other Jewish communities around the world.

What other fillings can you use in these sufganiyot?

Plate full of raspberry sufganiya on a plate with more in background Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

As sufganiyot grew in popularity throughout Israel, a myriad of filling options have arisen, each more unique than the last. Today, nearly every Israeli bakery offers at least two versions of sufganiyot during the eight days of Hanukkah, and some specialty bakeries like Roladin, which even has branches in London, make an Olympic sport out of coming up with gourmet fillings and toppings.

While raspberry jam is the traditional filling, sufganiyot can be filled with virtually any thick filling that holds its shape when piped. Other classic options include strawberry jam and chocolate, which is probably the second most popular filling. Today, dulce de leche is becoming nearly as popular as its cacao-based cousin.

If you like to keep it creamy and more North American, you can try piping your donut with a custard-based filling like vanilla pastry cream, lemon curd, or caramel cream, a la the Boston cream puff. For a modern twist, take inspiration from Roladin and try halva cream, rose-flavored cream, or pistachio cream. The important thing when making homemade fillings is to make sure the filling is thick enough to pipe without leaking out of the donut.

