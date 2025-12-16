Give Your Morning Oatmeal Holiday Flair With A Splash Of This Centuries-Old Drink
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Oatmeal has evolved far beyond a basic bowl with butter and salt. There are so many enjoyable ways to upgrade your overnight oats, baked oatmeal, hot oat bran, and much more. During the holiday season, one of the easiest and most delicious ways to improve upon a standard bowl of oatmeal is with a splash — or more — of eggnog. Knowing that the main spices in eggnog include a tantalizing trio of cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg, this flavorful holiday beverage makes a perfect, creamy addition to your next bowl of oatmeal.
Eggnog is typically made from a mixture of dairy milk, heavy cream, sugar, egg yolks, vanilla, and spices, with the option to include bourbon or rum in spiked versions. For those with non-dairy needs, you'll be happy to know that there are many plant-based eggnog varieties, which you can use to enhance your oatmeal. To overpower your food when preparing a bowl of hot oatmeal, mix equal parts of your preferred type of eggnog with your choice of milk to cook the oats. With a number of ways to use eggnog in your baking and beyond, you'll find this festive drink can accent your oatmeal, no matter how you take it.
Eggnog makes oatmeal a very merry breakfast
Whether hot or cold, baked in the oven or prepared as an overnight treat for breakfast, oatmeal is a wholesome meal. Dressing it up for the holidays with eggnog is a festive and fun way to add more spice and depth to your cup or bowl. For a basic batch of overnight oats, use a combination of rolled oats, eggnog, Greek yogurt, vanilla extract, and chia seeds or flaxseed meal. Add extra freshly ground nutmeg and your preferred sweetener before mixing and refrigerating. Maple syrup will give your breakfast an even more holiday-inspired taste.
Eggnog also does wonders for baked oatmeal. It can be a holiday morning treat for the whole family while opening presents together. Load rolled oats, eggnog, melted butter, sweeteners, spices, and an egg into a prepared baking dish, then place it in the oven. No matter how you fix up your oatmeal, you can play on the flavors present in eggnog to give your food a boost of holiday sensation.
Lean into the warming spices by adding a touch more cinnamon and clove to your oatmeal. Add more protein to your holiday oatmeal with pumpkin seeds, pecans, walnuts, or even candied versions of your favorite seeds and nuts. A swirl of brown sugar and dried fruits will also complement the eggnog's richness. However you prepare your eggnog-infused oatmeal, you'll have a merry and bright breakfast to enjoy.