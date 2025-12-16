Give Your Morning Oatmeal Holiday Flair With A Splash Of This Centuries-Old Drink

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Oatmeal has evolved far beyond a basic bowl with butter and salt. There are so many enjoyable ways to upgrade your overnight oats, baked oatmeal, hot oat bran, and much more. During the holiday season, one of the easiest and most delicious ways to improve upon a standard bowl of oatmeal is with a splash — or more — of eggnog. Knowing that the main spices in eggnog include a tantalizing trio of cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg, this flavorful holiday beverage makes a perfect, creamy addition to your next bowl of oatmeal.

Eggnog is typically made from a mixture of dairy milk, heavy cream, sugar, egg yolks, vanilla, and spices, with the option to include bourbon or rum in spiked versions. For those with non-dairy needs, you'll be happy to know that there are many plant-based eggnog varieties, which you can use to enhance your oatmeal. To overpower your food when preparing a bowl of hot oatmeal, mix equal parts of your preferred type of eggnog with your choice of milk to cook the oats. With a number of ways to use eggnog in your baking and beyond, you'll find this festive drink can accent your oatmeal, no matter how you take it.