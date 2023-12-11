19 Ways To Use Eggnog In Your Baking And Beyond

If you're an eggnog fan, you already love its rich texture and distinctive blend of spices. You don't have to drink a mug of eggnog, though, to enjoy its flavor. Incorporating eggnog into recipes brings a unique twist to traditional treats, infusing them with a taste that delightfully evokes the season. When you consider the main ingredients in eggnog (cream, eggs, nutmeg, and cinnamon), it's not surprising that the delicious drink lends itself well to baking.

You can also easily use eggnog to make frostings or glazes for cakes and cookies. Take advantage of its delicious creaminess to add a velvety texture to custards, puddings, or cheesecake fillings, creating new warm and wintery desserts that are perfect for the holidays. Why stop with desserts? You can also use eggnog to jazz up your breakfast dishes or even your cocktails. Try one of these inventive ways to use eggnog this winter.