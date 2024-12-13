What Spices Are You Actually Drinking In Eggnog?

As the weather changes, so do the season's beverages — and no drink ushers in the holiday season quite like eggnog. Sure, there are plenty of classic festive cocktails, which include the likes of German gluhwein, hot toddies, and variations of boozy punch. Eggnog, however, distinguishes itself by its spices, which embrace the warmth and cheer of the holiday season. In general, most eggnog recipes include some combination of nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves — though this combination isn't a rule of thumb.

Advertisement

When utilized as a trio, however, these three seasonal spices enhance eggnog by adding complementary and warm flavors. Nutmeg, in particular, introduces a nuttiness, while cinnamon brings a bold sweetness with a kick of spice — not to mention scent. Meanwhile, cloves riff off these two spices, adding even more depth of flavor. After all, there's a reason why cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves collectively comprise many iterations of pumpkin spice; they work well — if not best — as a unit, thanks to their similar flavor profiles and seasonal, warming characteristics.

Yet while eggnog benefits from each of these spices, not all recipes stop there — nor do they necessarily use the trio in its entirety. Tasting Table's homemade eggnog recipe, for instance, only includes nutmeg. However, the recipe is versatile and bare-bones enough to incorporate additional spices and flavor enhancements, though it's best not to get too carried away. A little bit of spice goes a long way in eggnog — and you can always add more as a garnish.

Advertisement