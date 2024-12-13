What Spices Are You Actually Drinking In Eggnog?
As the weather changes, so do the season's beverages — and no drink ushers in the holiday season quite like eggnog. Sure, there are plenty of classic festive cocktails, which include the likes of German gluhwein, hot toddies, and variations of boozy punch. Eggnog, however, distinguishes itself by its spices, which embrace the warmth and cheer of the holiday season. In general, most eggnog recipes include some combination of nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves — though this combination isn't a rule of thumb.
When utilized as a trio, however, these three seasonal spices enhance eggnog by adding complementary and warm flavors. Nutmeg, in particular, introduces a nuttiness, while cinnamon brings a bold sweetness with a kick of spice — not to mention scent. Meanwhile, cloves riff off these two spices, adding even more depth of flavor. After all, there's a reason why cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves collectively comprise many iterations of pumpkin spice; they work well — if not best — as a unit, thanks to their similar flavor profiles and seasonal, warming characteristics.
Yet while eggnog benefits from each of these spices, not all recipes stop there — nor do they necessarily use the trio in its entirety. Tasting Table's homemade eggnog recipe, for instance, only includes nutmeg. However, the recipe is versatile and bare-bones enough to incorporate additional spices and flavor enhancements, though it's best not to get too carried away. A little bit of spice goes a long way in eggnog — and you can always add more as a garnish.
Just a little cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves spruce up eggnog -- but that's just the start of it
Just like spices have a range of flavor profiles, so do their amounts. Eggnog's spices especially require a balance, as you want to impart flavor without overpowering the drink with spice. As such, eggnog recipes typically call for anywhere between a pinch to a teaspoon of both cinnamon and nutmeg, while you should plan for up to a couple of whole cloves. When in doubt, it's best to start with just a sprinkle and add more spice as needed. Many recipes likewise suggest finishing your eggnog recipe with a sprinkle of spice, which not only looks neat but also adds even more flavor.
You can also use these spices as a starting point for more tailored eggnog flavors. Vanilla, for instance, tends to be one of the best and most common eggnog enhancements, while alcohol, of course, presents yet another opportunity to tweak your drink's taste. You can spike eggnog with practically any liquor, whether you're a fan of maple whiskey, classic bourbon, or spiced rum.
All that is to say, you may want to make a few batches of eggnog to experiment with all the different spice combinations. Once you make your beverage, all that's missing is a matching eggnog cheesecake, made with a teaspoon of nutmeg.