This Store-Bought Christmas Snack Is Nostalgic But Totally Flavorless

Whether you're looking for stocking stuffers or pantry staples, Christmas snacks are out in full force at every grocery store to get you into the holiday spirit. In fact, we tasted and ranked 15 store-bought Christmas snacks based on taste and presentation, looking for festive shapes, packaging, and decorations along with a delicious flavor. We were surprised and disappointed to announce that our least favorite store-bought Christmas snack is none other than the nostalgic Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes.

Of course, the presentation of the Christmas tree shape with white and red icing and green sprinkles is adorable and as festive as any snack on our list. We also enjoyed a moist cake and the delightful crunch from the sprinkles. But it was the flavor, or lack thereof, that landed these nostalgic cakes in last place. These cakes are vanilla with a vanilla cream stuffing, but we could hardly tell since they weren't even that sweet. Furthermore, they were quite messy to eat, as the white frosting was waxy, greasy, and stuck to our fingers.

As kids, we'd readily lick any residual frosting off our fingers as we'd suck the remaining frosting off birthday cake candles. But since the taste is neither sweet nor vanilla-y, frosted fingers are just a sad nuisance. Little Debbie once offered a delightful Christmas-inspired spice cake during the '90s that has since been discontinued. If you're reading this, Little Debbie, it's time for those snack cakes to make a comeback because the Christmas Tree Cakes aren't measuring up.