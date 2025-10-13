The Nostalgic Discontinued Little Debbie's Snack From The '90s We Wish Would Come Back For Good

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Looking back on childhood days of snacking, cartoons, and carefree fun, there is plenty to smile about. Over time, many fan favorite foods have fallen by the wayside for one reason or another, leading some consumers to miss their most beloved treats. One of the many discontinued snacks that '90s kids are still mourning is none other than Little Debbie Spice Cakes.

Tasting Table explored a wide variety of discontinued snack cakes that deserve a comeback and found Little Debbie's Spice Cakes among the cream of the proverbial crop. These delightful sweets were filled with autumnal flavor, though sadly disappeared from shelves after their heyday in the '80s and '90s, likely due in part to an increase in the cost of many common ingredients. A precursor to the pumpkin spice trend by more than a decade, these frosted cakes resembled the shape and style of Little Debbie Fancy Cakes but with the addition of familiar fall spices.

Fan enthusiasm for the Little Debbie snacks endures to this day, with some especially ardent individuals going so far as to create petitions demanding the return of the Spice Cakes. Many fondly remember the confection as a staple of their households. Others have even gone out of their way to seek out copycat recipes. If you're interested in trying your hand at recreating these classic cakes, there are many options ranging from simple to decadent.