The Nostalgic Discontinued Little Debbie's Snack From The '90s We Wish Would Come Back For Good
Looking back on childhood days of snacking, cartoons, and carefree fun, there is plenty to smile about. Over time, many fan favorite foods have fallen by the wayside for one reason or another, leading some consumers to miss their most beloved treats. One of the many discontinued snacks that '90s kids are still mourning is none other than Little Debbie Spice Cakes.
Tasting Table explored a wide variety of discontinued snack cakes that deserve a comeback and found Little Debbie's Spice Cakes among the cream of the proverbial crop. These delightful sweets were filled with autumnal flavor, though sadly disappeared from shelves after their heyday in the '80s and '90s, likely due in part to an increase in the cost of many common ingredients. A precursor to the pumpkin spice trend by more than a decade, these frosted cakes resembled the shape and style of Little Debbie Fancy Cakes but with the addition of familiar fall spices.
Fan enthusiasm for the Little Debbie snacks endures to this day, with some especially ardent individuals going so far as to create petitions demanding the return of the Spice Cakes. Many fondly remember the confection as a staple of their households. Others have even gone out of their way to seek out copycat recipes. If you're interested in trying your hand at recreating these classic cakes, there are many options ranging from simple to decadent.
Remembering and recreating Little Debbie Spice Cakes
The simplest way to whip up a dessert inspired by these Little Debbie snack cakes is to use a store-bought mix. Try a box of Duncan Hines Signature Spice Cake Mix as your cake base and a Whipped Fluffy White Frosting to which you've added your favorite pumpkin spice seasoning blend. You can mix up your favorite warming spices or grab a pre-made mix from the store for convenience. Use two square pans to bake the cake in layers and, once the cake is cooled, add a layer of frosting sandwiched in between. Cut the cake into smaller squares resembling the Little Debbie snacks, and frost each one on all sides.
Take a nod from current Little Debbie snack cake offerings including Fall Party Cakes and Pumpkin Spice Rolls to suss out the flavors and styles you want to emulate for your version of spice cakes. Keep in mind that this will be as close an approximation as you can get with some variance in taste and texture.
For those with the time and willingness to exert more effort, you can also try this process using a recipe for spice cake made from scratch and a spice-infused frosting. Let your memories and tastes guide you. This is a great way to get creative in the kitchen and take a little inspiration from your favorite nostalgic foods.